ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Tenants are frustrated dealing with the lack of heat and hot water at the largest public housing complex in Atlantic City. They voiced their concerns during a special meeting at City Hall that began at 5 p.m. Tuesday.Tenants say they've been complaining about the problem for years, but every time it gets fixed, the heat and hot water go out again.Unique Johnson has been living at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City for the past six years."We never lose heat or hot water in the summertime nor springtime," Johnson said. "It's always once it gets...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO