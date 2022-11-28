Read full article on original website
Related
Fitz-Magic QB Jinx Kept Bills Mafia Favorite Out Of Buffalo
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buffalo Bills fans clicked from day one. The journeyman quarterback was easy to relate to for the self-proclaimed blue collar fanbase. A deceiving love-affair because Fitzpatrick graduated from Harvard but antics like going shirtless in the stands, while cheering on the Bills, despite below-zero temperatures, made him a Bills Mafia icon for life. Even his buddy quarterback Josh Allen paid tribute Fitzpatrick prior to Thursday's division game vs. the New England Patriots by wearing a #14 Fitzpatrick jersey.
Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets
The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
‘No Brawl Needed': Ex-New York Met Tells Hilarious Story About Idiot Opponent
Just over a week ago, we reported on a wild fight that had broken out during a Venezuelan Winter League Baseball. After hitting a home run, hitter Carlos Castro had flipped his bat high into the air, a common celebration that can also be interpreted as "showboating" by the opposing team.
Two Buffalo Bills’ Stars Share a Moment That Will Make Anyone Tear Up [WATCH]
Few bonds in sports are stronger than that of a quarterback, and his star wide receiver. Think about it: it's a truly mutually-beneficial relationship. If a quarterback makes a mistake with a throw, or just has to get rid of the football, he can often trust his top wideout to come down with the football no matter what. Conversely, a top wide receiver often becomes a star thanks to a strong quarterback delivering him the ball.
‘He’s deGone': Ten Pitchers the New York Mets Desperately Need to Pursue Now
It's official: Jacob deGrom is no longer a member of the New York Mets. In case you missed it, the Texas Rangers announced that they had signed the now-former Mets' ace to a five-year contract, paying the 34-year old $185 million. The contract also includes an option for a sixth season, which would take deGrom up to age 40 with the Rangers.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0