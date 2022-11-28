If Deion Sanders succeeds at Colorado, a lot of other schools are going to have some explaining to do. They will need to explain why they passed on a coach with a 27–5 record, who has won 21 of his past 22 games, and pulled off arguably the biggest recruiting coup in history. They’ll have to explain why they didn’t want the automatic boost of exposure, charisma and verve.

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO