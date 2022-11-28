SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO