Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sigh of relief heard across South Dakota as rail system vital for economy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s a sigh of relief among many that have dealt with the uncertainty of a rail workers’ strike. Jared Bernstein, on the council of economic advisors for the President, says there are so many ways we benefit from what comes to us via rail.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader. The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weekend looking pretty good overall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a cold and windy Friday and Friday night and a very cold start to our Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is looking pretty good. Skies will be mainly sunny for our Saturday with a few clouds at times in...
Comments / 0