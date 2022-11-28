Patriots loan plane to UVA to transport football players to teammates' funerals



T he New England Patriots loaned one of its planes to the University of Virginia to transport college football players to the funerals of their slain teammates .

The plane is being used to bring members of the football team to and from the funerals of their teammates who were killed in a shooting earlier this month, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Washington Examiner .

The plane was first seen by NBC 29 on Friday at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

Mike Kropf/AP A football player speaks to a crowd during a memorial service in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The three men killed were Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. Mike Hollins was also shot and suffered injuries requiring hospitalization but has since been discharged.

Perry’s funeral took place on Saturday in Miami. Chandler’s funeral was on Sunday in Virginia Beach, and Davis’s will be on Nov. 30 in South Carolina.

The Patriots did not need their planes, as they had just played in Minnesota on Thanksgiving.

Following the shooting, UVA's game against Coastal Carolina was canceled. It was later announced that its final game against Virginia Tech was also canceled. The final game would have been on Saturday, conflicting with Perry's funeral.