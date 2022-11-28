Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
decrypt.co
Brazil's Congress Moves to Regulate Crypto Payments
Brazil’s congress has passed a bill that paves the way for banks to begin offering payment services around Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Brazil's Congress today passed a bill that would regulate the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment throughout the country, potentially providing a boost toward the adoption of digital assets in the South American nation.
u.today
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
kitco.com
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
"The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
CoinDesk
US State Regulators Investigating Crypto Trading Firm Genesis Global Capital: Barron’s
Several U.S. state regulators are looking into whether crypto trading firm Genesis Global Capital may have violated securities laws, according to a report from Barron’s. The report said that Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg indicated that his agency and several other states are involved in the investigations, which focus on whether Genesis and other companies persuaded residents of their states to invest in crypto securities without having the proper registrations. Borg did not name the other companies being investigated.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Cryptocurrencies Need Regulation
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation. Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times DealBook...
coingeek.com
Africa must regulate the digital asset industry, IMF says
Africa must regulate its digital asset industry; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated, calling for greater consumer protection in the continent. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing digital asset industry. While the size of digital currency transactions still trails Asia, Europe, and North America, the region is quickly becoming a Bitcoin hub, the IMF noted in a recent blog post. This requires diligent regulations which minimize risk while maximizing innovation.
Motley Fool
3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying
Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com
dailyhodl.com
‘The fiction of crypto was visible to all who wanted to see’: One of DC’s top financial reform voices tears into the ‘greed’ and ‘FOMO’ that led to the FTX collapse
Dennis Kelleher has some strong words for FTX and the crypto industry overall. The collapse of one of the world’s largest crypto companies has sent ripples throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem. If the sector goes up in flames, the writing was likely on the wall, according to Dennis Kelleher, one...
cryptoslate.com
Who’s next?: Crypto community points the finger at Binance, KuCoin, Nexo
BlockFi became the latest platform to succumb to crypto contagion, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 28. Weeks before, after FTX had also filed for bankruptcy, BlockFi issued a statement saying it could not “operate business as usual.” At the same time, the firm implemented a pause on withdrawals to “protect our clients and their interests.”
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly tops $17,000, and SBF continues to speak publicly post-FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, the co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses crypto market volatility and what to expect in 2023.
FTX's collapse shows the Fed's tightening is crushing speculative assets like crypto – and don't expect a pivot anytime soon, UBS says
FTX's collapse shows Federal Reserve tightening is crushing speculative assets, UBS said Tuesday. Its aggressive interest rate hikes have injected "vulnerability" into crypto, the bank CIO said. "It is too soon to assume a shift in Fed policy," Mark Haefele warned, on the odds it will stop hiking. The collapse...
Binance returns to Japan after buying local crypto exchange Sakura
Changpeng Zhao’s company bought Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a regulated crypto exchange in Japan. Binance’s acquisition means the country runs a business in Japan for the first time since 2018. CZ’s exchange sought a crypto license in the region, as EWN reported earlier in September 2022. Binance acquired...
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
"Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App," the...
