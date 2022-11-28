Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
seehafernews.com
Investigators: Former Eau Claire County Sheriff Killed Himself
Investigators say Eau Claire County’s former sheriff killed himself. The current sheriff yesterday said Sheriff Ron Cramer took his own life back in September. Authorities say he shot himself in the woods in the Town of Seymour. Cramer was sheriff for 26 years and had recently announced plans to...
Eau Claire DA: September officer-involved shooting ‘reasonable act of self-defense’
Based on a review of evidence from the Wisconsin DOJ, the Eau Claire DA's office concluded that the use of deadly force was "reasonable, given the circumstances."
cwbradio.com
Difficult Announcement: Eau Claire County Sheriff Death Due to Suicide
(Bob Hague, WRN) A difficult day in Eau Claire, for the announcement that the September death of Sheriff Ron Kramer was due to suicide. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke at a Wednesday press conference. “Suicide is hard to talk about. It's difficult. In this situation, we have a prominent public figure in our community. And we have to balance the community's right to know balance that with sensitivity towards the family.”
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
cwbradio.com
California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin
A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
merrillfotonews.com
Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day
The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
Indiana man injured in crash following high-speed chase on I-94 near Osseo
One man has minor injuries following a crash during a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Rollover Crash
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 5:03pm, they received a call of a one vehicle rollover crash 200 yards south of Star Road on Columbia Avenue in the Township of Hewitt. When they arrived, they...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
WSAW
Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau
One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to a Report of a Chimney Fire
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire on Saturday. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyeer, they received the call around 4:24pm on Saturday, November 26th. A passerby/neighbor reported smoke coming from a chimney at 200 Ferguson Street in the City of Neillsville. When the...
