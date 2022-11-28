Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Ohio State coach makes major decision about future
For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin takes in Mississippi high school football 3A title game
HATTIESBURG — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin made the trip from Oxford to take in the Mississippi high school football 3A title game between Raleigh and Noxubee County at Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium on Friday. Kiffin was likely there to see Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins, the top player in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2023. ...
Comments / 0