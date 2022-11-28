Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct across competitive cheerleading says officials permitted two choregraphers to continue working with young athletes after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Twenty plaintiffs have now brought allegations against various coaches since the founder of an elite South Carolina cheerleading gym reportedly killed himself in late August amid an investigation into abuse. Federal complaints filed in Ohio and five other states throughout the Southeast accuse the sport’s governing bodies and leading competitive institutions of failing to protect underage athletes.
wcn247.com
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don't believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he's saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
wcn247.com
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
wcn247.com
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU (AP) — Glowing lava from the world’s largest volcano is a sight to behold, but for many Native Hawaiians, Mauna Loa’s eruption is a time to pray, make offerings and honor both the natural and spiritual worlds. An eruption of a volcano like Mauna Loa has a deep yet very personal cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians. It can be an opportunity to feel a connection with creation itself through the way lava gives birth to new land, as well as a time to reflect on their own place in the world and the people who came before them.
Comments / 0