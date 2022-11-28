ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 31

John
5d ago

If you see the typical people, it's not racist for you to be scared and go the opposite direction to evade them. Its better to live than risk as harsh as that sounds they have made it that way. You ever park somewhere or see the typical sketchy dudes, Run... Or make sure you go back in where you came from. Live another day.

Reply(18)
17
Daniel
5d ago

The wonderful work of mayor Lightfoot. She should just replace the victims car out of her own pocket

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Cars, keys stolen at gunpoint from Gold Coast parking lot attendant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen carjack woman inside her Roscoe Village garage

Chicago — Two men carjacked a Roscoe Village woman at gunpoint after she parked in her garage on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. A CPD spokesperson said the woman was getting out of her blue BMW X3 when a white Jeep pulled up in the 3400 block of North Leavitt around 9:30 p.m. Two hijackers got out of the Jeep, brandished a gun, and demanded the woman’s keys and other personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening

Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Arrested After Man Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

The individual who was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center early Saturday has died, Oak Lawn police said. A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that occurred during a disturbance early Saturday outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police stated. Police were initially called to the...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy