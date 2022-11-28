Read full article on original website
John
5d ago
If you see the typical people, it's not racist for you to be scared and go the opposite direction to evade them. Its better to live than risk as harsh as that sounds they have made it that way. You ever park somewhere or see the typical sketchy dudes, Run... Or make sure you go back in where you came from. Live another day.
Daniel
5d ago
The wonderful work of mayor Lightfoot. She should just replace the victims car out of her own pocket
Cars, keys stolen at gunpoint from Gold Coast parking lot attendant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...
cwbchicago.com
Car thieves hit Gold Coast parking lot as auto theft cases soar by more than 100%
Chicago — For the second time this week, men have stolen vehicles from parking facilities in the Gold Coast. And similar thefts are a growing problem for car dealerships, repair shops, and parking garages across Chicago. Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, four men wearing ski masks stole two cars from...
Caught on camera: Woman robbed at gunpoint during attempted carjacking in West Rogers Park
A Chicago woman said her daughter was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who tried to take her vehicle.
2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say
Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
cwbchicago.com
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen carjack woman inside her Roscoe Village garage
Chicago — Two men carjacked a Roscoe Village woman at gunpoint after she parked in her garage on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. A CPD spokesperson said the woman was getting out of her blue BMW X3 when a white Jeep pulled up in the 3400 block of North Leavitt around 9:30 p.m. Two hijackers got out of the Jeep, brandished a gun, and demanded the woman’s keys and other personal belongings.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening
Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
cwbchicago.com
3 guns, cash, suspected cocaine found during electronic monitoring ‘compliance check’ at man’s home: sheriff’s office
Chicago — Officials say they found a cache of guns, drugs, and cash inside a Humboldt Park home where a five-time felon was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for Class X armed habitual criminal charges. Tavaris Monroe, 30, is now charged with two more counts of the same...
fox32chicago.com
Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
NBC Chicago
Man Killed After Falling From Dan Ryan Overpass During 6-Vehicle Crash on South Side
A driver fell from an overpass and died during a six-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in an initial collision in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 26th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Another...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
ABC7 Chicago
Blue Island man ID'd as driver who died after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during 6-vehicle crash
CHICAGO -- The driver who died after falling from an overpass during a six-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday morning has been identified. David Ponce De Leon, 26, from Blue Island, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in...
NBC Chicago
1 Arrested After Man Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
The individual who was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center early Saturday has died, Oak Lawn police said. A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that occurred during a disturbance early Saturday outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police stated. Police were initially called to the...
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
cwbchicago.com
3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues
Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
NBC Chicago
