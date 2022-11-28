Read full article on original website
Most crypto companies will 'crash' after years of industry Ponzi schemes: Palantir co-founder
Crypto and Web3 have unrealized potential, but the lack of regulation over the years has led to speculative bubbles and Ponzi schemes, Joe Lonsdale says.
Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
DOJ Asks for Independent Probe Into FTX Bankruptcy, a Likely Tactic to Gather Evidence on Alleged Fraud
FTX's bankruptcy case demands an independent review, the Department of Justice said, because of allegations of fraud and dishonesty which could damage the entire crypto industry. Andrew Vara, the U.S. bankruptcy trustee for FTX's case, said Sam Bankman-Fried and his team mismanaged the company or potentially engaged in fraudulent conduct.
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
