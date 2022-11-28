Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Gloves and Socks for the Homeless
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Norfolk
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Norfolk makes strides with New Jersey-based crime intervention group
Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood is where the Newark Community Street Team has been working with grassroots groups to tailor their intervention strategies for at-risk youth.
peninsulachronicle.com
Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
WTKR
Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows
NORFOLK, Va. — As the weather continues to get colder, you add on more layers of clothing for warmth. But this privilege is not offered to those who do not have access to what they need, daily. Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
‘Making a Splash’: Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck hosts State of City Address
Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is hosting a State of the City address Thursday morning.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Tracking the numbers: Hampton Roads Sanitation District sees rise in COVID-19, flu cases in wastewater
NORFOLK, Va. — For two years, scientists at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have had their eyes on COVID-19. “It’s a pooled community sample," Environmental Scientist Raul Gonzalez said. "So with just a few samples, we can test the entire region.”. Now, they’re tracking another virus through...
How one mom is helping families impacted by the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
A Hampton Roads mother who lost her son to gun violence is pitching in to help families impacted by the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.
WTKR
Delicious juices and smoothies from WeCare Juice Bar on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Lewis and Jemmalyn Hewlett, owners of WeCare Juice Bar, join Coast Live to share a look at their delicious and healthy smoothies, cold pressed juices, sandwiches, wraps and more!. Presented by WeCare Juice Bar. Timberlake Shopping Center. 4239 Holland Rd., Unit 768. Virginia Beach.
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
WAVY News 10
VB winter shelter program opens
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
WAVY News 10
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. HSC-2 ‘Fleet Angels’ hosting annual Santa Flight …. WAVY News 10. Toy train show arrives in Virginia Beach. Nauticus hosting Carnival Cruise giveaway with purchase …. WAVY...
