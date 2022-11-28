ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Gloves and Socks for the Homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Norfolk

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows

NORFOLK, Va. — As the weather continues to get colder, you add on more layers of clothing for warmth. But this privilege is not offered to those who do not have access to what they need, daily. Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Delicious juices and smoothies from WeCare Juice Bar on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Lewis and Jemmalyn Hewlett, owners of WeCare Juice Bar, join Coast Live to share a look at their delicious and healthy smoothies, cold pressed juices, sandwiches, wraps and more!. Presented by WeCare Juice Bar. Timberlake Shopping Center. 4239 Holland Rd., Unit 768. Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB winter shelter program opens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

