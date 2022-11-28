ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

By Julia Mellett
 5 days ago

Five-foot-eleven, 214-pound freshman running back Jaylen Anderson was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week for his success against Oklahoma State last weekend.

Anderson secured 15 rushes for 155 yards in the West Virginia win; he also added 54- and 57-yard touchdowns that helped the Mountaineers to a 24-19 season-concluding victory. Anderson finished the season with 35 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Christopher Hall Sports Illustrated: Fan Nation - Mountaineers Now

RBs Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) shared offensive honors, DE Jaylan Ford (Texas) earned defensive honors, and Trey Wolff (Texas Tech) picked up special teams accolades. Anderson shares his Co-Newcomer honor with Gabriel.

Anderson joins a list of WVU Big 12 weekly honorees that includes offensive players of the week Garrett Greene (Nov. 14) and Tony Mathis Jr. (Oct. 17), special teams players of the week Oliver Straw (Nov. 14 and Oct. 24) and Casey Legg (Oct. 17), and newcomer of the week CJ Donaldson (Sept. 5).

Morgantown, WV
