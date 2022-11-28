Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Very cold Thursday night on tap, before a seasonable Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's feeling like Winter once again but the winds die down tonight. Clear, calm conditions will bring us a very cold night in the low and mid 20's!. NICE FRIDAY:. Friday is looking nice. A seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. SATURDAY...
local21news.com
Clouds increase before Wednesday morning rain and increasing afternoon winds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue tonight but we stay dry...for now. Overnight temperature will dip to the upper 30's near 40. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain for the first half of the day. We'll dry out Wednesday afternoon as the winds increase. Winds will be Southwest then shifting West 10-20 mph.
local21news.com
Road closed following train derailment in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. The fire company is suggesting local traffic use US 11/15 for their...
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
theburgnews.com
Warming Up: Harrisburg overnight shelters prepare to open for the winter months
As temperatures begin to drop for the season, Harrisburg shelters are preparing to open their doors to those who need a place to escape the cold. Three overnight shelters are set to open in the city on Dec. 1 to provide a haven for unhoused residents during the winter months.
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
iheart.com
Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge
>Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say some lane closures will need to happen today on the John Harris Memorial Bridge on Interstate 83. An inspection is planned for the southbound lanes on the span that runs between the Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Additional inspections will continue Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
abc27.com
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
abc27.com
Repairs to take place on I-81 North in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec 1. along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County. According to PennDOT, the work will be taking place between the Interstate 83/81 split and exit 72, which is the Paxtonia/ Lingleston exit. Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder on weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
WGAL
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
York County resident's operating steam engine draws attention wherever it goes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is sharing his passion for trains with the community. "This started with me probably when I was 2 [or] 3 years old," said 19-year-old Nathan Heffner. "It was something I looked at and said, 'I love that.'" Heffner owns and operates...
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
local21news.com
I-83 open again after hazmat and PennDOT crews clean diesel spill from overnight crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 30, Pennsylvania State Police with Harrisburg responded to a crash on Interstate 83 between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East - Hershey. The time of the crash was reported at 10:13 p.m. According to 511PA, the incident is no longer...
local21news.com
Residents upset as illegal dumping continues to plague the streets of Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The streets of Harrisburg are being plagued by illegal dumping. Residents say debris and random trash is being dumped on vacant lots as far as the eye can see. And they are calling on others in the community to do their part. “Whenever they...
York County woman celebrates 100th birthday
YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
local21news.com
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
Comments / 0