Very cold Thursday night on tap, before a seasonable Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's feeling like Winter once again but the winds die down tonight. Clear, calm conditions will bring us a very cold night in the low and mid 20's!. NICE FRIDAY:. Friday is looking nice. A seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. SATURDAY...
Clouds increase before Wednesday morning rain and increasing afternoon winds

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue tonight but we stay dry...for now. Overnight temperature will dip to the upper 30's near 40. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain for the first half of the day. We'll dry out Wednesday afternoon as the winds increase. Winds will be Southwest then shifting West 10-20 mph.
Road closed following train derailment in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. The fire company is suggesting local traffic use US 11/15 for their...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge

>Lane Closures Expected Thursday On Interstate 83 Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say some lane closures will need to happen today on the John Harris Memorial Bridge on Interstate 83. An inspection is planned for the southbound lanes on the span that runs between the Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Additional inspections will continue Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Repairs to take place on I-81 North in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec 1. along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County. According to PennDOT, the work will be taking place between the Interstate 83/81 split and exit 72, which is the Paxtonia/ Lingleston exit. Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder on weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open.
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
