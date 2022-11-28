Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
'Y'all put me in this cage?': 82-year-old Alabama grandmother said she was told by police officers 'not to cry' after they arrested her for not paying her trash bill
"I was upset because I didn't know why they would come and arrest me," Martha Menefield said. "I'm just happy my grandkids weren't here to see that."
FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body
The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
Georgia sheepdog fights off, kills 8 coyotes after pack attacks his sheep
A Georgia sheepdog is recovering from injuries after squaring off against a pack of coyotes, killing eight of them, while protecting his herd. Casper, a sheepdog who works on John Wierwiller’s Georgia farm, fought off more than half a dozen coyotes in a fight that lasted over half an hour, WAGA-TV reported. Wierwiller says that Casper disappeared for two days after the brutal fight. “We knew he was hurt because we found parts of his tail and blood and other things, so we were worried,” Wierwiller said. Casper eventually returned to the farm with visible injuries. “He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,’” Wierwiller said. Wierwiller said it “looked like a coyote grabbed his skin and peeled it right off.” The LifeLine Animal Project, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of healthy animals, has stepped in to help raise money for Casper’s hospital bills. The group launched a GoFundMe to cover the $15,000 hospital bill and has already exceeded its goal and will use remaining funds to help save future animal lives.
