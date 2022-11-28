ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KFDM-TV

Buckner's annual toy run for foster families

BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

PN-G celebrates 8 who sign scholarships

Port Neches, Tx — For the first time in program history, the PN-G softball team saw 7 student-athlete's sign scholarships. Joining the softball signees was one soccer standout who signed on with Lamar.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Men's Basketball falls short to Texas State

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 25 points and classmate Cody Pennebaker added 10 points and 10 rebounds in a tough loss to Texas State, 65-55, Thursday night at the Montagne Center. The Cardinals shot 20-of-54 (.370) from the field in what was a...
BEAUMONT, TX

