Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
JCSO, SWAT carry out search warrant linked to series of auto burglaries
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and SWAT carried out a search warrant at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 8600 block of Phelan, near West Brook High School, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the search warrant was related to...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News...
KFDM-TV
Crews continue working to remove empty tractor trailer from PA canal
PORT ARTHUR — A major recovery effort continues for a second day to remove an 18 wheeler from a Port Arthur canal. The driver somehow managed to escape without injuries Wednesday when the big rig left Highway 73 near Savannah Avenue and ended up in the waterway. The rig...
KFDM-TV
You can be a Holiday Hero and help Beaumont Animal Care increase pet adoptions
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care wants to make you one of its Holiday Heroes. The annual program begins Friday, December 2. The goal is to get the public spread the word about the importance of cat and dog adoptions during the holiday season. "The holidays can be a busy,...
KFDM-TV
Buckner's annual toy run for foster families
BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
KFDM-TV
Very high levels of influenza a concern among a looming 'tripledemic'
BEAUMONT — You probably already know someone who has been sick in your home, office or school, but it's not just COVID causing the problem. It's the common cold, the flu and RSV. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits the Symphony of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the Julie Rogers Theatre to visit with the Symphony of Southeast Texas' Maestro Chelsea Tipton. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media:
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
KFDM-TV
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
KFDM-TV
PN-G celebrates 8 who sign scholarships
Port Neches, Tx — For the first time in program history, the PN-G softball team saw 7 student-athlete's sign scholarships. Joining the softball signees was one soccer standout who signed on with Lamar.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - YMBL/BISD Title Game: United 68 Aldine Nimitz 57 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The United Boys Basketball team wins the 69th edition of the YMBL Southeast Texas Shootout. The Timberwolves are back-to-back YMBL Tourney Champs.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - 4A-DII State Quarterfinals: Cuero 58 Silsbee 56 F/3 OT
Houston, TX — In an instant classic the Silsbee Tigers perfect season comes to an unfortunate end in triple overtime at the hands of the Cuero Gobblers. Silsbee finishes the season 13-1 and the first team in program history to record 13 wins in a single season.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball falls short to Texas State
BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 25 points and classmate Cody Pennebaker added 10 points and 10 rebounds in a tough loss to Texas State, 65-55, Thursday night at the Montagne Center. The Cardinals shot 20-of-54 (.370) from the field in what was a...
Comments / 0