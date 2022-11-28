Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: Gamora’s return stuns Marvel fans
Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable return to the Marvel universe is leaving some fans perplexed. The trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” dropped Thursday — and Saldaña’s Gamora appears alongside franchise alumni Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff. The flick is due out in theaters May 5. Saldaña’s presence stunned some in the fandom since Gamora was killed off in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Here’s the explanation for the confounding homecoming: the Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was introduced in “Avengers: Endgame.” Characters in the 2019 film performed a time heist that enabled a younger version of Gamora to travel to...
Boosie Says Nas And Jay-Z Are No Longer Relevant In Today’s Hip Hop
Boosie Badazz debated Nas and Jay-Z’s relevancy in Hip Hop during a new interview on VLADTV. “I just can’t say he’s relevant as far as today’s [music]…He doesn’t have a Taylor Swift machine behind him,” Boosie said. “I’m telling you. Nas is great, but he doesn’t have the machine, or he’s not listening to the machine that can make him do more numbers.”
‘GMA’ Co-Host T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Reportedly Dating, Despite Both Being Married
GMA host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has social media in a frenzy after reports claim that the two are romantically linked. According to reports though the two are married, they have been in a month-long relationship together. A source close to the two says the relationship began in March. The source claims, “they have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”
Glorilla On Cardi B, Self Confidence, TRUE Story Behind F.N.F. + Shares Honest Love Advice!
Ebro in the Morning sits down with Glorilla for a great conversation about her upbringing, self confidence, relating to men on the mic, and more!. She also discusses working with Cardi B, the true story behind F.N.F., her relationship issues and even gives some advice herself with the Guru’s!
Yung Bleu On Making Toxic Music, Working w/ Nicki Minaj + Loyalty Vs Money
Yung Bleu stopped by to talk to Nessa on 11/9/22 before his album Tantra dropped. They talked about working with Zayn, talking with Nicki Minaj for a year before they worked together and him being nervous shooting their music video, working with Lil Wayne and Ashanti, making toxic music, being heart broken, having a good convo with Kehlani, getting advice from a huge star, choosing loyalty over money, buying a jet, counting out a million dollars, his Moon Boy University and he gives Nessa parenthood advice.
