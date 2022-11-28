ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle Park, NJ

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ingram Atkinson

After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out

What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
CBS Philly

Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop found dead in his LI home: police sources

An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead in his Long Island home, police sources said. The 44-year-old officer, who had 16 years on the job, was discovered by his wife in their Suffolk County residence, the sources said. Preliminary indications are that the officer’s death was “accidental,” and neither suicide nor homicide is suspected, the sources said. The officer was currently assigned to the Upper West Side in Manhattan. The NYPD did not immediately offer comment.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2

NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

Straaaaaait Betrayal: Childhood Friend Who Robbed Safaree Of $183K Worth Of Jewelry Sentenced To 18 Years

The last man involved in the robbery of Safaree Samuels is heading behind bars. In 2018, three men conspired to hold up the rapper at gunpoint outside his Fort Lee luxury apartment complex. According to NorthJersey.com, a judge sentenced Safaree’s childhood friend Shawn Harewood to 18 years in state prison for the armed robbery. With friends like […]
FORT LEE, NJ

