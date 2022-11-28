A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."

