Lincoln, NE

Sioux City Journal

Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment. Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody. Law...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

70-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison

An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. In a news release, the Corrections Department identified the inmate as Necdet Canbaz, 70. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Debora...
TECUMSEH, NE

