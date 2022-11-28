Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
q101online.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
q101online.com
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors
KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
q101online.com
JMU’s Centeio caps season with another SBC Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio closed out his collegiate career in a big way and was honored Monday as the Sun Belt Conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week for the 2022 season. This is Centeio’s SBC-leading fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the...
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
q101online.com
First Friday’s featuring 16-holiday theme events
Sixteen Harrisonburg venues will host mostly holiday-themed exhibits and performances as part of the December First Fridays of the Valley. Most events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at localities like Arts Incarnate, the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and the Friendly Fermenter downtown. A full breakdown of...
q101online.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
q101online.com
Winchester man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around 4:30 Saturday morning at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord...
q101online.com
DMV Connect coming to Elkton
DMV Connect is on the move. The mobile unit provides all D-M-V transactions at various parts of the state each day. By mid-week, the mobile unit will be available in Elkton. More information can be found online and that site includes hundreds of helpful driving-related guides if folks are looking to get a license or register on a vehicle.
q101online.com
Staunton mans case delayed
Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
Comments / 0