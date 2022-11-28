ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

cbs2iowa.com

McAuley Center discussion Wednesday to address child care shortages

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — The Catherine McAuley Center of Cedar Rapids wants to shine a light on a child care crisis hampering workers ability to fulfill their obligations to their jobs and families, while businesses struggle to function effectively. A child care shortage discussion, "Child Care in the 2023...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City offering free 2023 Black History calendars and planners

The City's Office of Equity and Human Rights is offering complimentary “The Power of a Dream” 2023 Black History calendars and planners to the community. Calendars will be available during regular business hours at the following locations:. Front Lobby Information Desk, first floor, City Hall, 410 E. Washington...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior

Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville food pantry receives $5K in a commercial grade kitchen equipment

In a surprise visit, Coralville Community Food Pantry was gifted with a visit from UScellular's "More Than a Party," building campaign. The pantry received $5,000 worth of commercial grade kitchen equipment. The kitchen equipment includes a Big Green Egg Smoker, Big Green Egg Smoker Stand, Big Green Egg commercial accessories,...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Uptown Marion lights up new community peace tree during Peppermint Walk

MARION, IOWA — The city of Marion lit up its new community peace tree Friday evening. All of uptown Marion took part in the Peppermint Walk, kicking off the holiday season. Special guest appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus gave kids a chance to turn in their letters ahead of Christmas, which is only about three weeks away now.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion to host 30th Christmas in the Park & Peppermint Walk

MARION. Iowa — The City of Marion will kick off the holiday season with its 30th Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday, Dec. 2. The holiday event will be in City Square Park and Uptown Marion from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Because of the event, 7th Ave. between...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year

Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights

Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa. McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa WR Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, Iowa sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal, which likely means he will be leaving the University of Iowa. Johnson had a breakout season as a true freshman for the Hawkeyes in 2021,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Browning sentenced in plea deal, accused of killing his wife in 2019

Roy Browning was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in a Johnson County Courtroom. A plea deal was made for in October Browning accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. The punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be...
IOWA CITY, IA

