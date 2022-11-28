LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO