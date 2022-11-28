Read full article on original website
McAuley Center discussion Wednesday to address child care shortages
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — The Catherine McAuley Center of Cedar Rapids wants to shine a light on a child care crisis hampering workers ability to fulfill their obligations to their jobs and families, while businesses struggle to function effectively. A child care shortage discussion, "Child Care in the 2023...
Chains Interrupted hosts Christmas walk on International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Chains Interrupted hosted a Caroling and Cocoa Christmas Walk at Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids Friday evening. It's not just in honor of the holiday season, but also because Friday is the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. Chains Interrupted works to stop...
Marion gas station cashier collects money to give back to local schools
The saying goes, no one has ever gone poor by giving. That's a motto Jamilynn Kennedy lives by. Since September, Kennedy, a clerk at the BP on East Post Road in Marion, has collected over a $1,000 so students at Marion Independent Schools don't have to skip lunch. "A single...
Iowa City offering free 2023 Black History calendars and planners
The City's Office of Equity and Human Rights is offering complimentary “The Power of a Dream” 2023 Black History calendars and planners to the community. Calendars will be available during regular business hours at the following locations:. Front Lobby Information Desk, first floor, City Hall, 410 E. Washington...
Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior
Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
Coralville food pantry receives $5K in a commercial grade kitchen equipment
In a surprise visit, Coralville Community Food Pantry was gifted with a visit from UScellular's "More Than a Party," building campaign. The pantry received $5,000 worth of commercial grade kitchen equipment. The kitchen equipment includes a Big Green Egg Smoker, Big Green Egg Smoker Stand, Big Green Egg commercial accessories,...
Uptown Marion lights up new community peace tree during Peppermint Walk
MARION, IOWA — The city of Marion lit up its new community peace tree Friday evening. All of uptown Marion took part in the Peppermint Walk, kicking off the holiday season. Special guest appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus gave kids a chance to turn in their letters ahead of Christmas, which is only about three weeks away now.
Marion to host 30th Christmas in the Park & Peppermint Walk
MARION. Iowa — The City of Marion will kick off the holiday season with its 30th Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday, Dec. 2. The holiday event will be in City Square Park and Uptown Marion from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Because of the event, 7th Ave. between...
Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year
Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
Cedar Rapids hosts "Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure"
The City of Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department’s Noelridge Greenhouse staff and the Friends of Noelridge volunteers hosted “Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure" on Thursday. Visitors enjoyed the warmth of the greenhouse while appreciating its permanent collection of tropical plants over some hot...
Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights
Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Outdoor warning sirens being relocated into Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Area tornado sirens are being relocated and that process is saving thousands of dollars. Iowa's News Now Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman tells you why the sirens are being moved and where they're going. That story is coming up Wednesday, December 7th on Iowa's...
QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa. McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.
Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
Iowa WR Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal
IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, Iowa sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal, which likely means he will be leaving the University of Iowa. Johnson had a breakout season as a true freshman for the Hawkeyes in 2021,...
Cade McNamara new QB at Iowa, one year after pounding Hawkeyes in Big Ten Title Game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes have nabbed a new Quarterback from the College Football Transfer Portal, and it's a QB they know quite well. Former Michigan signal-caller Cade McNamara announced he is joining the Hawkeyes next season. McNamara made the decision to leave Michigan after he lost...
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
Browning sentenced in plea deal, accused of killing his wife in 2019
Roy Browning was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in a Johnson County Courtroom. A plea deal was made for in October Browning accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. The punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be...
