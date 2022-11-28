Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
New White Plains coffee house opens, will fund local nonprofits
It's called The Pamplemousse Project. Pamplemousse means grapefruit in French and is a nickname for the owner's rescue pup.
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
News 12
Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones
The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
News 12
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
News 12
Salvation Army in Union City in need of support from community it helps after fire
A fire gutted the Salvation Army building in Union City Thursday night. The building houses not only a thrift store for the community, but also funds a rehabilitation center with 85 beds. The commander of the Eastern Territory Rehabilitation Center says that the fire will have a terrible impact, especially...
First responders across the Hudson Valley mourn loss of Yonkers police sergeant
The Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-car crash on Thursday evening
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday.
News 12
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
A school bus carrying around 20 children was involved in a crash in Rockland County Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. at 37 Southgate Drive in New Hempstead. The bus appears to have hit a utility pole, two parked cars and a house before ending...
News 12
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
The FBI is warning a Naugatuck man accused of killing his own daughter that their search for him will not stop until they find him. Christopher Francisquini is accused of stabbing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla to death. "We stand here today united," said Assistant Special Agent Michael Butsch with the...
News 12
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another. The first fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building near 54th and Madison streets in West New York. The second fire started about two hours later on the 900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Union City at the Salvation Army thrift store.
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say.
FBI suspects arrested accused of 2-year crime spree in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
A federal indictment accuses the suspected gang members and their associates of various crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults, daytime shootouts and open-market narcotics dealing in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.
WATCH LIVE: Police, FBI provide update on search for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
Police are giving an update on the search for Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut man on the run after being accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Bronx leads to calls for change from advocates
Police responded to a call at 2249 Morris Ave. and found Shabazz with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
Comments / 0