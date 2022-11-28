ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

News 12

Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones

The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
PEEKSKILL, NY
News 12

Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced

Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another. The first fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building near 54th and Madison streets in West New York. The second fire started about two hours later on the 900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Union City at the Salvation Army thrift store.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

