mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri organizations kickstart the giving season
COLUMBIA – The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season. One of those organizations is Hope For Christmas, a faith-based charity operating out of Jefferson City and serving over 30 different counties. Hope...
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
KOMU
MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
connect-bridgeport.com
After Nearly Two Years, Former Downtown Kroger Site in Clarksburg to be Home to New National Business
Nearly two years after the doors were closed, the building that formerly housed Kroger in downtown Clarksburg is set to have a new business. Like Kroger, it will be a national chain. Unlike Kroger, it will not be a grocery store. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino confirmed that O'Reilly Auto Parts...
KOMU
Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension
COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Amazon delivery station in Ashland has already started to see a seasonal increase in Mid-Missouri packages. With the holidays getting closer, the station said it expects more than 1 million boxes to be delivered from October-January. Aaron Ponder -- owner of Frontline Logistics -- partnered with the facility when it opened The post Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
kwos.com
Columbia-based Veterans United looking for ideas about 2023 RV tour
The nation’s largest VA lender says its recent thanks to veterans tour shined a light on the ways that veterans give back to their communities each day. Employees at Columbia-based Veterans United (VU) Home Loans traveled the country in October and earlier this month. Veterans United marketing compliance manager Baxter Nickels says VU wants to give back to veterans.
KOMU
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
KOMU
Woman wins $100,000 scratcher sold at Jefferson City liquor store
JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is feeling lucky after she won a $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratcher, sold at a Jefferson City liquor store. The winning “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket was sold at Eagle Liquor & C-Store, located at 1408 Missouri Boulevard. She uncovered one of the game’s...
KOMU
Jefferson City moves into phase 2 of its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's government is moving into phase 2 in implementing their Capital Area Active Transportation Plan. In phase 2, the city is looking for public feedback on a draft of the plan developed by consultants. "The Active Transportation Plan is an update of other bike and pedestrian...
KOMU
Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Few options for rural communities that lose their hospital
In the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic on Medical Park street in Mexico, patients are greeted by the sound of a half-dozen Gouldian finches, chirping in a cage in the corner. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades.
KOMU
Celebrate the holidays around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Where: 4200 Merchant St #105,...
