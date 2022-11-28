ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings

COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Mid-Missouri organizations kickstart the giving season

COLUMBIA – The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season. One of those organizations is Hope For Christmas, a faith-based charity operating out of Jefferson City and serving over 30 different counties. Hope...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange

JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension

COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Amazon delivery station in Ashland has already started to see a seasonal increase in Mid-Missouri packages. With the holidays getting closer, the station said it expects more than 1 million boxes to be delivered from October-January.  Aaron Ponder -- owner of Frontline Logistics -- partnered with the facility when it opened The post Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2

Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Columbia-based Veterans United looking for ideas about 2023 RV tour

The nation’s largest VA lender says its recent thanks to veterans tour shined a light on the ways that veterans give back to their communities each day. Employees at Columbia-based Veterans United (VU) Home Loans traveled the country in October and earlier this month. Veterans United marketing compliance manager Baxter Nickels says VU wants to give back to veterans.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Few options for rural communities that lose their hospital

In the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic on Medical Park street in Mexico, patients are greeted by the sound of a half-dozen Gouldian finches, chirping in a cage in the corner. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Celebrate the holidays around mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Where: 4200 Merchant St #105,...
COLUMBIA, MO

