ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Amazon delivery station in Ashland has already started to see a seasonal increase in Mid-Missouri packages. With the holidays getting closer, the station said it expects more than 1 million boxes to be delivered from October-January. Aaron Ponder -- owner of Frontline Logistics -- partnered with the facility when it opened The post Columbia police give tips on how to protect packages against ‘porch pirates’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

ASHLAND, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO