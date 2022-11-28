ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
WLOX

Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
clarionherald.org

Father Otis Young's cause of death announced

St. Tammany Coroner Charles A. Preston has identified Father Otis Young as one of the two bodies found burned Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Gibson Street in Covington. His cause of death was by sharp and blunt force trauma, and his manner of death by homicide. Dr. Preston...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Families of tourists found dead in Mexico Airbnb plan to file lawsuit, demand safety changes in properties

NEW ORLEANS — A news conference was held Thursday with the mothers who lost their children last month in Mexico to carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb. The parents of Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence along with an attorney discussed the investigation as well as the mothers' call for carbon monoxide detectors in all Airbnb properties.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy