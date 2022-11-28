Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
After parent's arrest, school system admits child was removed from wheelchair with recording device
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School System admits it removed the wheelchair of a special needs child from the room where she was learning, a stunning admission that could impact a pending criminal case against the child's mother. This week, Amanda Carter was arrested for 20 counts of illegal use...
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
Late night shooting death in Harvey
A man was killed in an overnight homicide in Harvey. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground in the street.
Families sue Airbnb after 3 die of carbon monoxide poisoning in rental
NEW ORLEANS — Parents of three young adults are planning to file a lawsuit against Airbnb, after their children died in one while on vacation. Two of them were school teachers in New Orleans. It was Halloween weekend, and three friends who traveled together often decided to spend it...
WLOX
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
wbrz.com
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal expert says
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Less than 24 hours after a mother in Livingston Parish was arrested, accused of placing recording devices on her special needs' daughter's wheelchair, a legal expert said the effort by the school system and the sheriff's office to arrest her was "heavy-handed." Amanda Carter's husband Jesse said...
clarionherald.org
Father Otis Young's cause of death announced
St. Tammany Coroner Charles A. Preston has identified Father Otis Young as one of the two bodies found burned Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Gibson Street in Covington. His cause of death was by sharp and blunt force trauma, and his manner of death by homicide. Dr. Preston...
Investigators share timeline in horrific Covington double homicide of priest, associate
COVINGTON, La. — Thursday afternoon investigators laid out a timeline of when they believe Father Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats crossed paths with their accused killer, Antonio Tyson. Covington police say there is no evidence Tyson knew the victims prior to Sunday and a possible motive hasn't...
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
Marrero Catholic Church pastor Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau dies in woodworking accident
MARRERO, La. — Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero, died in a woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus on Tuesday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's office said that Jeanfreau, 60, had sustained traumatic...
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.” According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the […]
NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
WDSU
Families of tourists found dead in Mexico Airbnb plan to file lawsuit, demand safety changes in properties
NEW ORLEANS — A news conference was held Thursday with the mothers who lost their children last month in Mexico to carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb. The parents of Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence along with an attorney discussed the investigation as well as the mothers' call for carbon monoxide detectors in all Airbnb properties.
Louisiana man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
