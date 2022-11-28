Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMU
Celebrate the holidays around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Where: 4200 Merchant St #105,...
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge
JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar aims to bring home program’s 9th state championship
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) The Lamar Tigers will face Blair Oaks for the Missouri Class 2 state championship on Friday in Columbia. The Tigers are coming off a big 56-14 win over Seneca in the state semifinals. “Our kids started fast. I would say it was definitely some of...
krcgtv.com
Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night
COLUMBIA — Two traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night. The Magic Tree has been a part of the holiday traditions in Columbia since 1995. Will Treelighter carefully wraps each branch with mini lights, creating an elaborate spectacle that draws people from all over Mid-Missouri. This year’s...
KOMU
'An inspiring individual': Marching Mizzou mourns loss of member after battle with cancer
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade last week, but there was one missing piece. "Hearing the news on that Friday was pretty rough," Brandon Merritt, a Marching Mizzou member and president of the national organization Kappa Kappa Psi, said. Alex Jackson, 20, died on Nov....
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
KOMU
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
showmeinstitute.org
Columbia Still Making Simple Things Complicated
Columbia city government is taking additional steps toward finally solving a problem of its own making. After rescinding the city’s absurd ban—yes, it really was a ban—on trash roll carts (The horror! A roll cart!) the council is now considering getting rid of the equally ridiculous requirement that residents only use city-approved trash bags with a city logo on them. Requiring the logo prevents you from simply buying trash bags when at the store like everyone else in America does. (Yes, I get that certain stores sold the special bags, but I mean, you know, any store. We’re talking trash bags here, not Rembrandts.)
KOMU
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
KOMU
Amazon facility in Ashland prepares for mid-Missouri holiday rush
ASHLAND — A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush. Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility. But, another million will come through before the end of the year. "In June, we were at around 30 employees,"...
KOMU
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
Crews tear down Manor House on MU’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews spent Tuesday tearing down Manor House Graduate Student Apartments on the University of Missouri's campus today. The building closed at the start of the fall semester. With the demolition of Manor House, this leaves only Tara Apartments available for graduate students. The university has seen a decrease in graduate housing since 2014. The post Crews tear down Manor House on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia-based Veterans United looking for ideas about 2023 RV tour
The nation’s largest VA lender says its recent thanks to veterans tour shined a light on the ways that veterans give back to their communities each day. Employees at Columbia-based Veterans United (VU) Home Loans traveled the country in October and earlier this month. Veterans United marketing compliance manager Baxter Nickels says VU wants to give back to veterans.
KOMU
Boonville adds new tradition for its annual Christmas festival
BOONVILLE - Preparations are in full swing for the Miracle on Main Street festival which is held in Boonville on the first Saturday of December. The festival features a full day of activities centered around the city's Main Street. Katie Gibson, the tourism director for the City of Boonville, said...
suntimesnews.com
MU to dedicate basketball court to Coach Ron Lykins
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri will dedicate a basketball court at Mizzou Rec in honor of Ron Lykins, University of Missouri and Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Coach. Lykins is the winningest coach in international competitions in United States Wheelchair Basketball history, earning 12 gold medals and five silver medals.
KOMU
CPS educators learn how to prepare students for mid-Missouri's most in-demand jobs
COLUMBIA - Educators from the Columbia Show-Me Careers Educator Experience reconnected with each other and other business leaders at Woodhaven Wednesday, in order to help students learn about the most in-demand jobs in the area. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Public Schools co-hosted the program, which takes middle...
