Philly D.A. Larry Krasner files legal petition against 'unlawful' impeachment
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a legal petition against the Senate's vote to move forward on the decision to impeach him by the General Assembly. Krasner's petition states that the choice to impeach the Philadelphia prosecutor is unlawful. If the proceedings continue, it would have "grave implications for the exercise of power by the legislature to target political dissenters," he stated.
Philadelphia City Council passes permanent 10 p.m. curfew for teens
Philadelphia City Council voted on Thursday to make the summertime curfew for teens a permanent city fixture. The bill would require any children between the ages of 14 and 17 to be inside by 10 p.m., and those 13 and younger to head indoors by 9:30 p.m. Exceptions would be granted for teenagers traveling to or from work, and any accompanied by a parent.
N.J. schools must submit digital maps of buildings to police to help first responders in emergencies
New Jersey schools are now required to submit digital maps of buildings and grounds to the police as part of an initiative to assist first responders in mass shootings and other emergencies on school campuses across the state, Gov. Murphy said. All public and private schools across the state will...
Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says
A transgender woman was fatally shot inside a Germantown apartment just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, the District Attorney's Office said on Thursday. Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, 27, was shot multiple times and left face down on the kitchen floor of her mother's apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street, near Morris Street, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., and investigators found no obvious signs of forced entry.
As last pay phones disappear in Philly, new project envisions a free network of cloud-based kiosks to make calls
No piece of public infrastructure appears more forlorn and obsolete than a pay phone. When's the last time you used one? 1999? Did your mom hang up on you for calling with 1-800-Collect, just to let her know you're not dead and that you'll be late for dinner?. In cities...
Atlantic City Boardwalk's Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum to close after 26 years
The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum on the Atlantic City boardwalk, known for its unique exterior and mind-bending exhibits, will close after 26 years in business. The museum is inspired by cartoonist and entrepreneur Robert Ripley's original newspaper panels in the New York Globe and the New York Evening Post, where Ripley shared strange events, feats and bizarre objects — both real and make-believe — that highlighted the oddities of the world.
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Pita Chip will give away free falafel to commemorate owner's immigration to America
A modern Middle Eastern restaurant with locations throughout the Philly area will be offering giveaways and discounts next week in honor of its owner's immigration anniversary. Pita Chip co-founder Omar Alsaadi came to the U.S. from Syria in December 1979, and to commemorate, the restaurant will host its annual "Americaversary...
Philly woman among four killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Delaware
Four people were killed late Wednesday night when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 crashed into another pickup truck, killing all three people inside in addition to the wrong-way driver, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened in the New Castle area, near Route 13,...
The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools
A hometown band will return to the city later this month for a series of shows benefitting Philly's public schools. The War on Drugs will revive "A Drugcember to Remember," from Dec. 19 to 21 at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown. Proceeds will directly benefit a nonprofit fund that raises money and coordinates investments to the School District of Philadelphia.
MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances
Music lovers can soon enjoy live performances at a popular Center City venue that has been closed for renovations since the summer. MilkBoy Philly in Center City is celebrating the reopening of its second floor music space with a host of performances, beginning with a tribute to 90s alternate rock on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Watch holiday classics from 'Elf' to 'Die Hard' at the Philadelphia Film Center this month
In between shopping and taking in expansive light displays across the city this holiday season, head over to the Philadelphia Film Center to check out a series of holiday movies, as well as some chilling thrillers, all month long. One of the highlights this month happens on Thursday, Dec. 8...
