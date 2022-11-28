ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyvoice.com

Philly D.A. Larry Krasner files legal petition against 'unlawful' impeachment

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a legal petition against the Senate's vote to move forward on the decision to impeach him by the General Assembly. Krasner's petition states that the choice to impeach the Philadelphia prosecutor is unlawful. If the proceedings continue, it would have "grave implications for the exercise of power by the legislature to target political dissenters," he stated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia City Council passes permanent 10 p.m. curfew for teens

Philadelphia City Council voted on Thursday to make the summertime curfew for teens a permanent city fixture. The bill would require any children between the ages of 14 and 17 to be inside by 10 p.m., and those 13 and younger to head indoors by 9:30 p.m. Exceptions would be granted for teenagers traveling to or from work, and any accompanied by a parent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says

A transgender woman was fatally shot inside a Germantown apartment just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, the District Attorney's Office said on Thursday. Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, 27, was shot multiple times and left face down on the kitchen floor of her mother's apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street, near Morris Street, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., and investigators found no obvious signs of forced entry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Atlantic City Boardwalk's Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum to close after 26 years

The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum on the Atlantic City boardwalk, known for its unique exterior and mind-bending exhibits, will close after 26 years in business. The museum is inspired by cartoonist and entrepreneur Robert Ripley's original newspaper panels in the New York Globe and the New York Evening Post, where Ripley shared strange events, feats and bizarre objects — both real and make-believe — that highlighted the oddities of the world.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
NEWARK, DE
phillyvoice.com

The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools

A hometown band will return to the city later this month for a series of shows benefitting Philly's public schools. The War on Drugs will revive "A Drugcember to Remember," from Dec. 19 to 21 at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown. Proceeds will directly benefit a nonprofit fund that raises money and coordinates investments to the School District of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

