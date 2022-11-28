ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend

The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus...
SHOREWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL
qrockonline.com

Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County

A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County

Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail

Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy