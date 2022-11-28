Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
ABC7 Chicago
Blue Island man ID'd as driver who died after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during 6-vehicle crash
CHICAGO -- The driver who died after falling from an overpass during a six-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday morning has been identified. David Ponce De Leon, 26, from Blue Island, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in...
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
wjol.com
Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend
The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
Hinsdale police warn of armed thieves looking for unlocked cars overnight; 2 homeowners shot at
Hinsdale police are warning residents that car thieves checking for unlocked vehicles to steal overnight have been armed.
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
2 dead, 6 injured in fatal multi-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive. Police said a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Troy Oates, 49, […]
qrockonline.com
Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County
A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
wjol.com
Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County
Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
Metra Rock Island Line train hits car in Midlothian
A Metra Rock Island train struck a car in Midlothian Tuesday morning.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash
The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
wjol.com
Troy School District 30-C named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County District received Readers’ Choice Award
Troy Community School District 30-C has been named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County. The honor was given through the 2022 Herald-News Best of Will County Readers’ Choice Awards. Results were based on community members who voted in September. The district was honored for the...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman charged after CPD says she took bag of money from armored truck
A Blue Island woman was charged with theft after Chicago police said she took a bag of money from an armored truck in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday afternoon.
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Comments / 0