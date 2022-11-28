Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-South Korea beat Portugal to put foot in next round of World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored. With the clock ticking down...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Gnabry’s header gives Germany 1-0 halftime lead over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Serge Gnabry scored an early goal to give Germany a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica at halftime in their World Cup Group E game at Al Bayt stadium on Thursday. With Germany needing to win the match to have any chance of avoiding a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Uruguay opt for Suarez against Ghana in re-run of 2010 showdown
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday. Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina will ‘break our backs’ to beat Australia, says Scaloni
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the limited recovery time ahead of his squad’s World Cup last-16 clash against Australia but promised his team would play out of their skins to ensure there are no more surprises at the tournament. Argentina beat Poland late on...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16
DOHA (Reuters) – Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16. Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana
Comments / 0