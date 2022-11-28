Read full article on original website
REUTERS NEXT: Treasury’s Adeyemo says China continues to struggle with zero-COVID policy
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said China was continuing to struggle with its zero-COVID policy and growth there been disappointing, while policies aimed at large-scale vaccinations had put the U.S. economy on a better course. Asked about unexpected protests springing up across China against...
Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest
BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
“Music is their language”: school gives autistic Chinese youth a voice
BEIJING (Reuters) – Almost three years of pandemic restrictions have been hard for 23-year-old Chinese villager Zu Wenbao, but thanks to Beijing-based Chen’s Studio, music has become his saving grace. Zu is one of the 14 million people in China who have autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability...
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
World Bank chief says poorest countries owe $62 billion on bilateral debt
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s poorest countries now owe $62 billion in annual debt service to official bilateral creditors, an increase of 35% over the past year, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday, warning that the increased burden is increasing the risk of defaults. Malpass told...
Apartheid-era killer’s expected parole stirs old anger in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The anticipated release on parole of far-right extremist Janusz Walus, who killed South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993, has unleashed a wave of emotion in the still deeply divided country. Walus, 69, a Polish national who emigrated to South Africa in 1981, was granted...
Russia is ready to listen if anyone wants Ukraine talks – foreign minister
(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine. Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.
Ukraine says it recovers guns, cash from properties of pro-Kremlin politician
KYIV (Reuters) – Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it...
Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences
DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran’s restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown. Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic...
Canada expands Iran sanctions over ‘human rights violations’ -statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Canada has issued additional sanctions against Iran over its denial of rights for women and girls and for cracking down on peaceful protests, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Friday. The latest sanctions target four individuals and five entities that...
Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform – WSJ
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk’s takeover prompted many companies to pull back, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company did not immediately respond...
France’s Macron criticizes Musk for relaxing Twitter content rules
(Reuters) – Elon Musk relaxing content moderation policies on Twitter is “a big issue”, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in an interview on television show Good Morning America. The Musk-owned social media platform earlier this week decided to roll back a policy aimed at tackling...
Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives ‘bloody package’
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a “bloody package” similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday. This comes after a spate of six letter bombs targeted high-profile...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
Explainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast...
