FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO