WANE-TV
Court docs: Attempted theft leads to battery, multiple felonies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents. On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
WANE-TV
Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
WANE-TV
Elkhart man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday.
WANE-TV
Bid on artwork created by 27 Fort Wayne artists in fundraiser for homeless
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can bid on artwork from 27 Fort Wayne creatives in a fundraiser Saturday for people without homes. Ruth Koomler Art Gallery is hosting a silent auction called “Emergence – Art Inspired by Poetry”, and the money supports homeless people, organizers said.
WANE-TV
3 vehicle crash snarls traffic at Lima and Till
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne. According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.
WANE-TV
Lindenwood Cemetery rededicates AIDS memorial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As part of World AIDS Day, Lindenwood Cemetery cut the ribbon on a newly refurbished and rededicated AIDS monument Thursday. Before the ceremony, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Jeff Markley, executive director of Positive Resource Connection, both spoke. Della Lish McGee also performed.
WANE-TV
Allen County Commissioners unveil timeline for new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners unveiled a timeline Thursday detailing future steps Allen County will take to continue making progress on a new county jail. The commissioners announced plans to begin drafting a purchase agreement for the property located at 2911 Meyer Road...
WANE-TV
Night of Lights draws 35,000 people, breaks attendance record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic Fort Wayne staple reaffirmed its local popularity by setting record attendance numbers, according to Downtown Fort Wayne (DFW). On Friday, DFW said on its Facebook page the 2022 Night of Lights brought in approximately 35,000 people. The attendance number broke the previous...
WANE-TV
Holiday Pops returns with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traditional holiday favorites, a halleluja chorus, and a Hanukkah Suite: it’s all part of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops series. Conductor Caleb Young stopped WANE 15 to share more about the performance. Learn more in the interview above. The Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Woman killed after getting out of vehicle on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents Frozen Jr.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – One of Disney’s most beloved movies is hitting the stage. Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents Frozen Jr. The stars of the musical, Anna and Elsa, stopped by WANE 15. Learn more about the show and the actors, Jordyn Leininger and Mackenna Gibson, in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Christmas tree prices up and availability down, but one Fort Wayne tradition will continue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christmas trees are usually the centerpiece of homes decorated for the season. But this year they have been a little harder to find. A lot of it has to do with trees bought in years past. “Over the last few years, there was more...
WANE-TV
Donate winter clothes to Big Brothers Big Sisters at holiday market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop small while giving back to an organization with local ties. The Fort Wayne Merry Makers Market & Winter Drive is a chance to shop more than 35 vendors, including food and beverage options, all while donating clothes to keep kids warm through the winter months. Fort Wayne Makers Market presents the event on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
WANE-TV
Taxes increase with fire district consolidation, but response times and services will improve
Southwest Fire Department chief Don Patnoude tells the same story all the other county fire chiefs do. EMS runs have doubled or tripled over the last 10 years, volunteer firefighters and EMTs are difficult to find these days, and the cost of equipment has gotten too high. Imagine a fire engine that cost half a million a couple of years ago now costs $700,000.
WANE-TV
Over 100 vendors offer gifts and goodies at Le Chic Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get your holiday shopping done all in one place with a variety of gifts from local vendors at an annual market in Fort Wayne. Le Chic Holiday Market is back with locally-made items from home décor to stocking stuffers and much more. According to the website, more than 100 vendors are selling goods at the event.
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
WANE-TV
University of Saint Francis academics to move on from downtown location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne. USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized. “Asking our students to commute to...
