CertainTeed announces the addition of RoofRunner AIR to its line of innovative roofing products to the Canadian market. RoofRunner AIR is a breathable synthetic roof underlayment with a multilayer coated structure that promotes rapid roof deck drying. Created with both contractors and homeowners in mind, RoofRunner AIR was designed with unique permeable layers that allow moisture to pass through to help prevent mold, rot, and structural damage overtime. The product is made for use on roof decks as a water-resistant layer beneath asphalt roofing shingles, helping to maintain a dry and healthy roof deck. In comparison to other offerings in the marketplace, RoofRunner AIR has a flexible grip to the deck, helping to reduce the chance for fastener pulls as installers maneuver on the roof during shingle installation.

