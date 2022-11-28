ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

December WHS Library News

Your library has books and activities to get you through the long dark days of winter! We look forward to seeing you soon. Your library is expanding the World Languages collection starting with books in Chinese. These new books are for native speakers as well as Chinese language learners. Come to the library and browse the display in the middle of the library. You can also browse them online. Read a Chinese book!
Welcome Christina Kalil New Guidance Department Administrative Assistant

Christina Kalil is the new Guidance Department Administrative Assistant. She is located in the WHS Guidance Department and supports the counselors, teachers and students. She is also the District Wide Registrar in charge of enrolling new students to the District. Prior to working at WHS Christina worked at Sandown High...
