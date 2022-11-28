ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man wanted for murder of missing Cleveland woman

By Jordan Unger
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man is wanted in the murder of a missing Cleveland woman, who was found dead in Pennsylvania last week.

Adrianna Kiri Taylor, 23, was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg the night of Thursday, Nov. 24, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Adrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)
The medical examiner’s office on Sunday announced she was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and ruled her death a homicide.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Anthony Kennedy for aggravated murder.

Anthony Kennedy, 43 (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Kennedy is 5’6″ and 280 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Kennedy’s arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime
Stoppers at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463).

Taylor’s family last heard from her on Oct. 8. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.

