Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Rain Could Put Damper on Weekend Holiday Events; For Others, the Show Will Go On
Several holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Santa Barbara County, with rain in the forecast. Light showers are expected starting Thursday and into Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart told Noozhawk. The storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Central Coast and up...
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
City Staff Shares Survey Findings to Help Guide Plans for Senior Center in Carpinteria
The need for a senior center has been an issue discussed in Carpinteria for some time. Nona Hulick, a Carpinteria resident who was celebrated at the City Council meeting on Monday for turning 100, told staffers that plans for the senior center have been discussed since she was 15 years old.
Treating Diabetes Can Preserve Your Health
Click here for more diabetes information from Cottage Health.
Lacy Litten: Root Cause and Ripple Effects Imperil Santa Barbara County Agriculture
It has been said that the third-generation takeover of a business is usually when it fails or sells. It should be no surprise when I say that the State of California has generally been unkind to businesses, especially agricultural businesses. Increasingly complex and overreaching regulations are forcing many family farms...
Firefighters Conducting Pile Burns in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a prescribed pile burn of up to seven acres of brush this week along Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara, weather and air -quality conditions permitting. The Fire Department planned and coordinated the burn — scheduled...
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber Scores 4 Goals to Lead Dons to 12-6 Opener Against Ventura
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber led a balanced attack with four goals in a 12-6 season-opening Channel League win over Ventura at home Wednesday. Ella Maclear added three goals and Layla Szymczak two, while Maria Bittle, Oli Obando, and Addie Sweeney had a goal each. The Dons led 7-1 at...
SBCC Promise Alumna Elizabeth Salazar Shares How The Program Helped Her Achieve Many of Her Goals
In 2016, Elizabeth Salazar had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School. While she was interested in attending college, her financial situation was a barrier to that dream. Fortunately, that same year, the SBCC Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, which provides all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to...
People’s Self-Help Housing’s Affordable Apartment Project Approved in Buellton
People’s Self-Help Housing has proposed creating the nonprofit organization’s first rental project in Buellton by developing 89 affordable apartment units. The Buellton Garden Apartments project, proposed for 10 McMurray Road on 3 acres behind the CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons stores, recently was approved by the Buellton planning commissioners, who unanimously approved a couple of resolutions allowing the project to proceed.
Robert McConville Handy of Santa Barbara, 1932-2022
Having made an indelible mark on both Santa Barbara and California politics, Robert "Bob" McConville Handy peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on Nov. 17, 2022 at Cottage Hospital, surrounded by family. Bob will be remembered as the man who changed Santa Barbara County from Red to Blue,...
Santa Barbara Girls Hoops Lose; Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Rolls; Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Draws
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter and suffered a 47-28 loss to defending CIF champion Oaks Christian on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym. “We started slowly with turnover and offensive execution struggles,” said coach Andrew Butcher “As the game progressed, we...
Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos Romp in Channel League Girls Water Polo Openers
A balanced scoring attack and solid defense carried the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 12-6 win over Ventura in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at the Dons’ pool. Abby Webber scored four goals to lead the Dons, Ella Maclear had three goals and Layla...
Santa Ynez Girls Shut Out Pioneer Valley 3-0 in Season Opener
The Santa Ynez girls opened their season with a 3-0 win at Pioneer Valley Tuesday. Weylin Hawkins opened the scoring for the Pirates in the 26th minute, finding the back of the net when Anya Newton found a gap in the Panther defense with a 35-yard free kick. Eight minutes...
Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul
The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
Lily Simolon Has a Double-Double in Bishop Diego’s Victory Against Carpinteria at Bird Cage Classic
Lily Simolon had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bishop Diego girls basketball team to a 61-34 win over Carpinteria on the first day of the Bird Cage Classic at the Brick House. Galilea De La Cruz scored 13 points and Jaymi Coronado added 11...
