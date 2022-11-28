ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn runs past Freeport in NIC-10 opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s no doubt about it, freshmen Amir Danforth and Champ Parker are more than ready for NIC-10 play at the varsity level. They both showed it Wednesday night performing well in Auburn’s conference opening win over Freeport 67-32. Danforth led the Knights with 24 points. Many of those coming from behind the arc. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MLive.com

Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers

ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn. “Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.
ROCKFORD, IL
oglecountylife.com

Oregon native finds calling in audio work for star-studded events

PHOENIX. Ariz. — Cameron Clark estimates he had around 20 jobs in Oregon, around Ogle County and the local area before he found his calling. Clark, a 2012 Oregon High School alum, worked at hog farms, in soybean fields, at Casey’s General Store and at various factories around the area.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks

Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
1440 WROK

Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!

We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Rockford music academy to welcome local jazz violinist for concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Music Academy in Rockford will welcome a special guest next Friday to perform alongside its students. Randy Sabien, jazz violinist and Rockford native will perform in the first show of the academy’s 2022 Winter Workshop at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, hosted at First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford

Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

Remembering Comedian & Actor Richard Pryor

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The late comedian and actor’s birthday is on December 1, 1940 and 25News spoke exclusively to two of kids who say their father was big on family and spent their holidays in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday. His daughter also shares some of her...
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL
WIFR

Local educators seek to improve student learning post-pandemic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Learning during the pandemic took a hit across the county, and in the stateline. On Wednesday, local education leaders met at Rockford University for a presentation and discussion hosted by the non-profit organization Advance Illinois. While some education experts have labeled the impact of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Windy & Cold Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery today with highs in the upper 20′s and west winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH making it feel like the teens. Down to 15 tonight with west winds 10 - 20 MPH. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. Windy and low 50′s by Friday.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL

