ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn. “Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO