Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Auburn runs past Freeport in NIC-10 opener
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s no doubt about it, freshmen Amir Danforth and Champ Parker are more than ready for NIC-10 play at the varsity level. They both showed it Wednesday night performing well in Auburn’s conference opening win over Freeport 67-32. Danforth led the Knights with 24 points. Many of those coming from behind the arc. […]
Belvidere Bucs stun East E-Rabs on opening night in the NIC-10
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It has been several years since Belvidere has been competitive in the NIC-10 in boys basketball. Might that change this season? The Bucs stunned Rockford East 73-66 on opening night of conference play Wednesday. For highlights watch the media player above.
Guilford opens NIC-10 play by downing Jefferson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings open NIC-10 action Wednesday by defeating the Jefferson J-Hawks 53-42. Guilford improves its overall record to 4-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
MLive.com
Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers
ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
WIFR
Clint Patterson remembers father, Blackhawk Boys & Girls club director, Glenn Patterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday evening, Clint Patterson prepared to watch another football game with his father, Glenn. “Anybody that saw my dad out you know he was gonna be head to toe in packer gear, he loves the packers, I definitely wouldn’t say as much as my mom but sometimes it would be close depending on if they’re in the playoffs or not,” Clint said.
oglecountylife.com
Oregon native finds calling in audio work for star-studded events
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Cameron Clark estimates he had around 20 jobs in Oregon, around Ogle County and the local area before he found his calling. Clark, a 2012 Oregon High School alum, worked at hog farms, in soybean fields, at Casey’s General Store and at various factories around the area.
MyStateline.com
Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks
Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!
We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
WIFR
Rockford music academy to welcome local jazz violinist for concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Music Academy in Rockford will welcome a special guest next Friday to perform alongside its students. Randy Sabien, jazz violinist and Rockford native will perform in the first show of the academy’s 2022 Winter Workshop at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, hosted at First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 225 S. 3rd St.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford
Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
MyStateline.com
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
The 3 Worst Roads in Rockford, Illinois May Finally Be Getting Fixed Soon!
If making fun of and/or complaining about Rockford's pothole-ridden and crumbling streets is one of your favorite things to do, you may have to find some new material soon. According to a recent report in the Rockford Register Star;. City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in...
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
25newsnow.com
Remembering Comedian & Actor Richard Pryor
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The late comedian and actor’s birthday is on December 1, 1940 and 25News spoke exclusively to two of kids who say their father was big on family and spent their holidays in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday. His daughter also shares some of her...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
WIFR
Local educators seek to improve student learning post-pandemic
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Learning during the pandemic took a hit across the county, and in the stateline. On Wednesday, local education leaders met at Rockford University for a presentation and discussion hosted by the non-profit organization Advance Illinois. While some education experts have labeled the impact of the...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
WIFR
Windy & Cold Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery today with highs in the upper 20′s and west winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH making it feel like the teens. Down to 15 tonight with west winds 10 - 20 MPH. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. Windy and low 50′s by Friday.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries
New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0