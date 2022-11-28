Read full article on original website
ISU men's basketball drops overtime thriller 70-67 at Murray State in MVC opener
MURRAY, Ky. -- Despite a strong second half and some clutch moments down the stretch, Illinois State men's basketball fell in overtime 70-67 at Murray State in Ryan Pedon's first Missouri Valley Conference game. The Redbirds opened the game with Liam McChesney scoring the first four points, but then the...
Annexstad highlights Redbirds' MVFC All-Newcomer honors
Following an up-and-down season, Illinois State football's Zack Annexstad, Wenkers Wright and Deandre Lamont were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. In eight games played this season, Annexstad provided a spark for the Redbirds' offense. The Minnesota transfer completed just under 63% of his passes for 1,691...
Five things to know before ISU men's basketball opens MVC play against Murray State
Illinois State men's basketball is looking to continue its success in true road games this year against a new Missouri Valley Conference foe in Murray State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Murray, Kentucky. Here are five things to know as the 2-5 Redbirds look to spoil the Racers' MVC opener:
ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting
Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
ISU professor Stephens uses social work to help Black students transition to college
Dr. Nathan Stephens said that every social worker has a story, one that encourages them to find their own motto. His story started in public housing, as he was raised by a single mother struggling with addiction. Stephens is an assistant professor in social work at Illinois State University. Recently,...
ISU's School of Dance prepares for semester finale at 'interACTION: Fall Dance Concert'
Illinois State University’s School of Theatre and Dance is hosting its annual Fall Dance Concert this weekend. The Fall Dance Concert will feature five original works choreographed by School of Dance faculty Laina Reese Carney, Greg Merriman, Jocelyn Perez and Darby Wilde. Guest artist Alexandra Beller will also be choreographing a work for the concert.
Member of the Exonerated Five Yusef Salaam to headline Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Dinner
Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, will be the featured speaker at Illinois State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Dinner. Doors open at 5 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023 in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center, and dinner and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Holiday traditions return to BCPA with Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular
Bloomington-Normal is once again celebrating the holiday season with its annual Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular. The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular has been a holiday tradition in the Bloomington-Normal area for 21 years. It will feature classic holiday music, dancing and will be full of surprises for both new and returning attendees. This...
Annual 'Wild Lights' event to brighten up Miller Park Zoo, spreading holiday spirit
The City of Bloomington is bringing the holiday spirit to town starting this week with several events, one of them being the return of Miller Park Zoo’s Wild Lights event. Wild Lights will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the first two weekends of December, specifically Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10.
Local businesses reiterate importance of shopping small even after Black Friday
With the holiday season just right around the corner, local businesses are looking to continue their momentum coming off of a successful Black Friday. Many Bloomington-Normal residents have been encouraged to shop locally and attend Small Business Saturday or First Friday, local events to support small businesses during the holiday season.
Vernon Avenue lane reduction scheduled from Wednesday to Friday
A lane reduction on Vernon Avenue from Linden Street to Broadway Avenue is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water service line improvements. According to a press release from the Town of Normal, the lane is expected to reopen by the end of Friday. Water Distribution Supervisor for...
Bloomington sees crime-heavy weekend; reports of shots fired, domestic violence
The Bloomington Police Department has released information about a variety of incidents that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. At about 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Graham Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found evidence supporting the reports. A 17-year-old male was...
