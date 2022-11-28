ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Annexstad highlights Redbirds' MVFC All-Newcomer honors

Following an up-and-down season, Illinois State football's Zack Annexstad, Wenkers Wright and Deandre Lamont were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. In eight games played this season, Annexstad provided a spark for the Redbirds' offense. The Minnesota transfer completed just under 63% of his passes for 1,691...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting

Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU's School of Dance prepares for semester finale at 'interACTION: Fall Dance Concert'

Illinois State University’s School of Theatre and Dance is hosting its annual Fall Dance Concert this weekend. The Fall Dance Concert will feature five original works choreographed by School of Dance faculty Laina Reese Carney, Greg Merriman, Jocelyn Perez and Darby Wilde. Guest artist Alexandra Beller will also be choreographing a work for the concert.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Holiday traditions return to BCPA with Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular

Bloomington-Normal is once again celebrating the holiday season with its annual Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular. The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular has been a holiday tradition in the Bloomington-Normal area for 21 years. It will feature classic holiday music, dancing and will be full of surprises for both new and returning attendees. This...
videtteonline.com

Local businesses reiterate importance of shopping small even after Black Friday

With the holiday season just right around the corner, local businesses are looking to continue their momentum coming off of a successful Black Friday. Many Bloomington-Normal residents have been encouraged to shop locally and attend Small Business Saturday or First Friday, local events to support small businesses during the holiday season.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Vernon Avenue lane reduction scheduled from Wednesday to Friday

A lane reduction on Vernon Avenue from Linden Street to Broadway Avenue is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water service line improvements. According to a press release from the Town of Normal, the lane is expected to reopen by the end of Friday. Water Distribution Supervisor for...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Bloomington sees crime-heavy weekend; reports of shots fired, domestic violence

The Bloomington Police Department has released information about a variety of incidents that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. At about 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Graham Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found evidence supporting the reports. A 17-year-old male was...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

