Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
2022 was a banner year for tourism in one local region
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) From the Run For The Wall to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there has always been something to do in Belmont County. From the National Road Wagon Train to the Belmont County Fair, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the local events and amenities. County Tourism Executive...
WDTV
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is set to undergo a major renovation next year. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin in February. “We are honored to be part of your business community and to make...
Brooke County Commission used ARPA money to fund seven water and sewer projects
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ARPA funds are being put to good use in Brooke County. The monies have been appointed to go towards improving the water and sewer facilities for underserved areas in the county. Commissioners say they have several projects in the works. At the meeting Tuesday they shared funds totaling just under […]
WTRF
“Solutions for Success” tour brings local feedback on public education to Charleston
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores came back in West Virginia, both AFT-West Virginia and the West Virginia Educators Association were dissatisfied with the results and are looking to make changes. Both organizations share the mission of providing students in the Mountain...
WDTV
Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter. Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.
WTRF
Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
WTRF
Have a problem? Need help? Ask the CARES Director!
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A program that started this week aims to help people with all kinds of problems and questions. It’s called CARES, and it stands for Community Access Resources Education and Solutions. The director has an office in the Cumberland Trail Fire Department. Maybe a...
WTRF
West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WDTV
New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly two years after the doors were closed, the building that formerly housed Kroger in downtown Clarksburg is set to have a new business. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino confirmed to Connect Bridgeport that O’Reilly Auto Parts has officially filed a building permit with the city. The permit is for $555,677. Marino said a contractor has not been named to do the work.
WTRF
WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
Deer dumpsters are back and ready to be filled
The sole purpose of these dumpsters is to prevent hunters from throwing deer carcasses or remains on the side of the road.
Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WOWK
Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Construction on bridge near Kroger in Wheeling pushed back
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you have driven to grab groceries at Kroger on Mount DeChantal Road, this last week of November has been a bumpy ride! For the past months, construction crews were working at night, fixing the underside of the bridge. But, on Monday they removed the worn top layer of concrete. That […]
2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital
Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
Your pets need a little extra care this winter season
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With the colder temperatures of winter setting in your pets need a little extra care when they go outside. Jefferson County Human Society employees say most cities in Jefferson County have laws to protect pets. Some say if the temperatures get to 32 degrees or below a pet cannot be […]
Breakfast with the 7News Anchors event at Wheeling McDonald’s
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Elm Grove McDonald’s saw some familiar faces Tuesday morning. 7News McDonald’s breakfast winner Wheeling resident Kathleen Heller and her family joined the morning team. Stormtracker 7 Meteorologists Adam Feick and Tyler Vangi along with 7News This Morning Anchors Stephanie Grindley and Rebecca Little had a chance to talk with the […]
Comments / 0