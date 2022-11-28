ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...

