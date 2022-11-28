Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker
The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
Two Tennessee RBs Reportedly Expected to Enter Portal
Tennessee beat out Auburn last recruiting cycle to land the commitment of East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams-Thomas. However, for the last few weeks, there has been buzz around him leaving the program. On3’s Matt Zenits reports this is expected, as well as veteran RB Len’Neth ...
blanknews.com
Tennessee cooks the Cowboys with smothering defense
Tennessee won a sleepy one 76-40 against an outmatched McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday evening at Thompson Boling Arena. The Cowboys made the 781-mile post-Thanksgiving trek from Lake Charles, Louisiana and never seemed to figure out a way to get cooking on the offensive side. This, of course, had a...
Just In: Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal
Second-year Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Campbell, a once-coveted signee in the 2021 recruiting class, never saw his career get on track in Knoxville. Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five ...
Fact or Fiction: Alabama over Tennessee, Neal Brown, Trent Dilfer
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he breaks down whether Alabama should be ranked ahead of Tennessee, if WVU...
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. However, after a wild weekend ...
wvlt.tv
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss
Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
WATE
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
Anderson Co.'s Gavin Noe picks up trash at away stadium after helping school to first football state title game
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal. It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.
tjrwrestling.net
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
WATE
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
themoorecountynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WATE
Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
Comments / 1