Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker

The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
blanknews.com

Tennessee cooks the Cowboys with smothering defense

Tennessee won a sleepy one 76-40 against an outmatched McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday evening at Thompson Boling Arena. The Cowboys made the 781-mile post-Thanksgiving trek from Lake Charles, Louisiana and never seemed to figure out a way to get cooking on the offensive side. This, of course, had a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss

Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN

