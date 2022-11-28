On Monday, November 28, the Borough of Bath held a tree lighting ceremony and Christmastime festivities for residents of all ages with a big turnout. To begin the ceremony, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito thanked Unangst Tree Farms for donating the tree, Bob Siegfried for representing his father, Russell Siegfried, in the lighting of the tree, Bobby Siegfried for assisting with music and electronics, Kaitlin Kolonia for sharing her voice, the Bath Borough Community and Economic Development Committee and the Parks and Recreation Committee for co-sponsoring the horse drawn carriage rides, Father Christopher Butera and Pastor Terrence Walsh for their continued spiritual guidance, the Bath Borough Council and its office staff, the Public Works Department, and Bath Fire Department for their assistance and support, Cub Pack 33 and their parents for assisting with providing hot chocolate and sugar cookies to all attendees, and the one and only Santa Claus for always making time to come to Bath.

