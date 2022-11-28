Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Broncos activate Mike Boone (ankle) to active roster, eligible to play in Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boone is expected to return after he was forced to miss four games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Baltimore team allowing 17.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Boone to play a part-time role on passing downs.
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, remains out for Rams in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite clearing concussion protocol, Stafford will miss his second straight game. In a matchup versus a Seattle team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, John Wolford will make his second start under center this season.
Jaden McDaniels (illness) not listed on Timberwolves' Saturday injury report
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with an illness, McDaniels is on track to return. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 25.6 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and...
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
Mike Muscala (finger) listed as available on Thunder's Saturday injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muscala is expected to make his return after he was forced to miss five games with a fractured left pinkie. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 179.3 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.99 FanDuel...
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
Jeff Green (knee) questionable Sunday afternoon for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He's been listed questionable for Sunday's contest, keep a close eye on his status over the next 20 hours. Our models project...
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
Haywood Highsmith (ankle) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Highsmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, as his probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court. In 13 games this season, Highsmith is averaging 4.1 points,...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 13
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (hip) on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Griffin will make his second start this season after De'Andre Hunter was ruled out with a hip injury. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 26.6 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 15.9 points,...
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) available Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will play Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McLaughlin has missed time recently due to a left calf strain. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the court.
