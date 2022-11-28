Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
List | River Valley holiday events
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley. Christmas Honors Wreath Run - Dec. 3 at Fort Smith Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. Hearts of Gold 5K & Walk - Dec. 3 at Ben...
Experience an Old-Time Christmas in Charming Village in Arkansas
If there ever was a place you can step back in time and get that old-time Christmas feel, that has to be the charming little historic town of Washington State Park, Arkansas during the 36th Annual Christmas and Candlelight Tour. This year, the Christmas and Candlelight Tour is on Dec....
Arkansas Game and Fish look at NWA for Flagship Gun Range
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking at properties in Northwest Arkansas for its flagship gun range. According to a study by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, nearly 30 million Americans ages 6 and up participated in hunting or target shooting in 2021.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Centerton Animal Shelter Director fired after two dogs were euthanized
CENTERTON, Ark. — The euthanization of two dogs has led to changes at the Centerton Animal Shelter. On Nov. 9, the Cave Springs Police Department picked up what they believed to be two Great Pyrenees outside of the Osage House Wedding Venue. Lieutenant Keith Lawson of the Cave Springs Police Department says that they had taken the dogs to Centerton on November 16, where a day later they were euthanized.
Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
Hundreds start Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot for Heroes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical Thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, whether it's first responders or active military. The race also raises money for Sheepdog Impact Assistance and NWA...
Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast
ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
Locals shop small in Fayetteville for Small Business Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shoppers visited downtown Fayetteville on Small Business Saturday to support their local shops. Sandi Formica is the wife of Lama Thinley Rapke who owns and operates the Himalayan Mountain Shop on N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. “We depend on Small Business Saturday. This is one of...
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Prairie Grove fake school shooting memorial video causes superintendent to step down
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — In a special school board meeting Friday night, the Prairie Grove Superintendent and Middle School Principal announced they will be taking a leave of absence amid outrage over a video depicting the death of educators, staff, and the children of staff during a meeting focused on school shooting prevention.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December. The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is...
Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours. This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a...
Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving
HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
Prairie Grove school changes leadership after outrage over fake school shooting memorial video
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Emotions were high at the Prairie Grove school board meeting Friday night. Dozens of parents and teachers were angry and upset at the administration for “sweeping this under the rug." “I feel completely unsupported and completely disrespected,” said Aubrey Crain, a 6th-grade teacher at...
Bentonville skating rink opens for winter
BENTONVILLE, Ark — The ice rink at Lawrence Plaza opened to ice skaters through the winter. Bentonville Recreation Specialist Jesse Barrett explains that after Bentonville's lighting of the square, many people's attention went to Lawrence Plaza. It marked the start of operations for the skating rink. "It's just a...
