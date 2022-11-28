ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

5NEWS

List | River Valley holiday events

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley. Christmas Honors Wreath Run - Dec. 3 at Fort Smith Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. Hearts of Gold 5K & Walk - Dec. 3 at Ben...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish look at NWA for Flagship Gun Range

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking at properties in Northwest Arkansas for its flagship gun range. According to a study by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, nearly 30 million Americans ages 6 and up participated in hunting or target shooting in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Centerton Animal Shelter Director fired after two dogs were euthanized

CENTERTON, Ark. — The euthanization of two dogs has led to changes at the Centerton Animal Shelter. On Nov. 9, the Cave Springs Police Department picked up what they believed to be two Great Pyrenees outside of the Osage House Wedding Venue. Lieutenant Keith Lawson of the Cave Springs Police Department says that they had taken the dogs to Centerton on November 16, where a day later they were euthanized.
CENTERTON, AR
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds start Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot for Heroes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical Thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, whether it's first responders or active military. The race also raises money for Sheepdog Impact Assistance and NWA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast

ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Locals shop small in Fayetteville for Small Business Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shoppers visited downtown Fayetteville on Small Business Saturday to support their local shops. Sandi Formica is the wife of Lama Thinley Rapke who owns and operates the Himalayan Mountain Shop on N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. “We depend on Small Business Saturday. This is one of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
Z94

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December. The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving

HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bentonville skating rink opens for winter

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The ice rink at Lawrence Plaza opened to ice skaters through the winter. Bentonville Recreation Specialist Jesse Barrett explains that after Bentonville's lighting of the square, many people's attention went to Lawrence Plaza. It marked the start of operations for the skating rink. "It's just a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
