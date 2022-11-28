ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wisfarmer.com

Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel

The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program

Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Community to hold Waukesha Strong Dine Out Weekend to support parade memorial fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha plans to hold a dine out weekend to help raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. During the Waukesha Strong Dine Out Weekend between Dec 2-4, residents are encouraged to eat at restaurants or shop at the participating locations where proceeds will be put into the fund. The fund will help install permanent memorials at the Parade Memorial on Main Street and in Grede Park.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
b93radio.com

Local Sheboygan Area Banks and Credit Unions to Engage in Friendly Battle to Raise Money for Salvation Army

On Wednesday December 7, the staff from nine local financial institutions will be competing to raise money for the Sheboygan Salvation Army. This annual Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions is a friendly competition to raise support for the social service programs that this year carries far more pressure as the Salvation Army’s resources have stretched incredibly thin. Two new banks (BMO Harris Bank at Pick N’ Save Sheboygan and Meadowland Credit Union) have thrown in with the contenders, on top of longer ringing hours at the banks and a matching of funds donated by the public. Special cases include the donations placed in the kettle at Woodlake Market in Kohler will be doubled thanks to Johnson Financial Group, and donations received at Festival Foods in Sheboygan will be matched thanks to Kohler Credit Union.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wpr.org

New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy

A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse

Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Flu season started earlier and is hitting more people this year. "Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy