wisfarmer.com
Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel
The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program
Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Fire Department responds to house fire, adds first red bulb to Christmas Wreath
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after midnight on December 1, the Appleton Fire Department was sent to a house fire, turning the first green bulb to red on its Christmas Wreath. According to the Appleton Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 700 block of West Harris Street for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton
West Bend/Grafton, Wi – The Grasshopper is the Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend and Grafton, WI. It is our take on this popular holiday cocktail. We start off with a minty grasshopper sauce, top it with graham crackers, Oreo cookies, and Maraschino cherries.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
spectrumnews1.com
Community to hold Waukesha Strong Dine Out Weekend to support parade memorial fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha plans to hold a dine out weekend to help raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. During the Waukesha Strong Dine Out Weekend between Dec 2-4, residents are encouraged to eat at restaurants or shop at the participating locations where proceeds will be put into the fund. The fund will help install permanent memorials at the Parade Memorial on Main Street and in Grede Park.
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17
Family Dollar Store in Little Chute, Wisconsin closes unexpectedly because of lease issues. Store Manager Donny Anderson says that the last day of operations for the store will be Saturday, December 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
1065thebuzz.com
Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event Set to Ring in the Holiday Season in Sheboygan
The City of Sheboygan is gearing up for its second annual Jingle & Mingle at City Green on Saturday December 3rd. This family-friendly event will include entertainment, a marketplace, a brat fry, trolley rides, and Santa!. Santa and his elves will be available from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:00...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing makes generous donation to Wreaths Across America
West Bend, WI – A nice donation from the team at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing to Wreaths Across America. Members of the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post accepted the generous gift from Bill and Laurie Rate. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | 2022 Property tax bills for Washington County homeowners available online
Washington County, WI – If you just can’t wait to get your property tax bill in the mail next week you can check it online. Type in your last name or simply the address number. Less information is best. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Then click ‘Property summary’...
Greater Milwaukee Today
City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
b93radio.com
Local Sheboygan Area Banks and Credit Unions to Engage in Friendly Battle to Raise Money for Salvation Army
On Wednesday December 7, the staff from nine local financial institutions will be competing to raise money for the Sheboygan Salvation Army. This annual Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions is a friendly competition to raise support for the social service programs that this year carries far more pressure as the Salvation Army’s resources have stretched incredibly thin. Two new banks (BMO Harris Bank at Pick N’ Save Sheboygan and Meadowland Credit Union) have thrown in with the contenders, on top of longer ringing hours at the banks and a matching of funds donated by the public. Special cases include the donations placed in the kettle at Woodlake Market in Kohler will be doubled thanks to Johnson Financial Group, and donations received at Festival Foods in Sheboygan will be matched thanks to Kohler Credit Union.
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse
Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Flu season started earlier and is hitting more people this year. "Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac. Updated: 1 hour ago.
