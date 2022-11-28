Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now
Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday
From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
CNET
6 Incredible Target Deals You Won't Find at Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon's website is crammed with deals right now, but heads up: You may be able to find some items -- including TVs, smartphones and tablets -- for a lower price at another retailer like Target. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals. If you're...
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
In Style
I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now
As a shopping editor, I have a lot of standards when it comes to what I consider a “good” product. And while some of the best products can get a little pricey, a lot of my favorite finds are actually pretty affordable, like the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt. The...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
