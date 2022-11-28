ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watts, OK

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death

Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR
"Shop with a Cop" bake sale underway in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is hosting a "Shop with a Cop" bake sale event at Casey's General Store on Friday, Nov. 2. They are helping at least 27 children from Barling Elementary with Christmas this year. BPD says if it wasn't for this event, these...
BARLING, AR
Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
ROGERS, AR
Fort Smith, AR
