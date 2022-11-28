Read full article on original website
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder of Ashley Bush
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — A Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping and murder of Ashley Bush. On Dec. 2, Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of Bush, who was pregnant at the time. On Nov. 16, Amber...
OSBI investigating after 64-year-old shot in front of Watts home
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times in front of his home in Watts.
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
Arkansas inmate escapes from jail for the third time in 2 years
VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate has escaped from an area jail for the third time in two years. Deputies say Jeromy Call escaped from the Crawford County Jail between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Crawford County Chief Brad Wiley, Call escaped through...
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma Man Who Murdered His Mother, Injured Another Sentenced
An Oklahoma man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death
Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours. This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a...
New Whataburger opening to bring traffic to Fort Smith, police warn
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
"Shop with a Cop" bake sale underway in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is hosting a "Shop with a Cop" bake sale event at Casey's General Store on Friday, Nov. 2. They are helping at least 27 children from Barling Elementary with Christmas this year. BPD says if it wasn't for this event, these...
Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
