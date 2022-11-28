Report: Hugh Freeze named Auburn Head Football Coach

Hugh Freeze as Liberty Head Coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Hugh Freeze will be named the 28th Head Football Coach in Auburn University history later on Monday. Freeze has a 83-42 record in his 10 year coaching career, spanning stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and most recently at Liberty. While coaching the Flames, Freeze has amassed 36 wins in four seasons, including a 10 win season in 2020 and three bowl wins.

Freeze’s hiring marks his return to the SEC for the first time since 2016, when he resigned from Ole Miss after a “pattern of personal misconduct.” During his tenure in Oxford, Freeze went 39-25, including a 10-3 record in 2015 with a Sugar Bowl win.

Stay tuned to News 3 for more on this developing story.

