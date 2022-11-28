Read full article on original website
11Alive's 40th Anniversary of Can-A-thon | Help us collect 300K cans!
ATLANTA — For four decades, 11Alive has been partnering with the Salvation Army to help fight hunger through the holidays. Today, you can help contribute to what we hope will be our best annual Can-A-Thon yet. For the past 40 years, 11Alive employees – from engineers, producers, directors, reporters,...
Here's a look at the Christmas tree at Georgia's Capitol building
ATLANTA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Georgia's State Capitol Building!. The Georgia Forestry of Commission helped find, prepare and transport the 24-foot-tall Redcedar tree. On its social media page, the commission said it was "delighted" to help with the tree this year – adding...
Latino voter engagement groups have Georgia on their mind | Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Georgia's Latino voting bloc is young and growing - and it has the power to sway razor-thin elections, analysts say. As Georgia is in the thick of another Senate runoff race, large civic engagement groups are pumping money and efforts into the state. Several groups have a new focus: Latinos.
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 2-4
ATLANTA — There's nothing like the holiday season and there's so many things to do in Atlanta. This weekend buy gifts at markets from local and international vendors, catch a show at the theater or hang out under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium as they decorate for the season.
'The need is staggering' | Georgia nonprofits in need this Giving Tuesday. Here's how to help
ATLANTA — It's the season of giving, and nonprofits in Georgia are hoping you do just that this Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving focuses on giving back to charities and nonprofits in the community. CEO of the nonprofit Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said inflation is bringing in fewer...
Several warming centers to open in metro Atlanta ahead of cool temps
ATLANTA — Colder temperatures are expected to blow through metro Atlanta starting on Wednesday, and at least five warming centers have opened up for those with nowhere to go. The city of Atlanta's warming center opens at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW on Wednesday at...
11Alive poll | Half of Georgia voters back runoff
ATLANTA — No matter who wins Tuesday’s US Senate runoff, look for some Georgia lawmakers to attempt to eliminate the runoff. But an 11Alive news poll shows voters like it – sort of. The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA and surveyed 1,800 Georgia adults between Nov. 26-30,...
Missing in Georgia | Investigators believe 15-year-old Augusta girl is in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A missing Augusta teen may be in metro Atlanta, investigators said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Denise Reyes-Lopez. Reyes-Lopez was first reported missing in Augusta on Sept. 8. More than two months after...
Publix marks 20 years of supporting 11Alive, Salvation Army in annual Holiday Can-A-Thon
ATLANTA — For more than 20 years, Publix has proudly partnered with 11Alive and the Salvation Army for the annual Holiday Can-A-Thon to help the hungry right here in metro Atlanta. Through donations of food, drop-off locations, truck transportation and logistics, thousands of non-perishable pantry staples make their way...
Is the mpox outbreak over in Georgia | Here's what we found
ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were only nine new cases of monkeypox, now called mpox, in the past week. That’s down sharply from the peak of 40 cases a day this past summer. With cases on a sharp decline in Georgia, is...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Police: Several people spot man with gun at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several shoppers at Perimeter Mall were scared after they reported seeing a man with a gun at one of the department stores on Saturday morning. The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
Parking lot to pantry: Primerica aims to double record-breaking Can-A-Thon goal
DULUTH, Ga. — For the 2022 Can-A-Thon to benefit The Salvation Army, Primerica set a goal to beat the company's record from the previous year. Can-A-Thon is 11Alive's food collection drive, a decades-old holiday tradition where we along with our partners and donors can give back to the metro Atlanta community.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
2 dead after fire rips through home in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single family home along the road.
Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office
ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
Salvation Army major explains why Can-A-Thon is more important than ever
ATLANTA — Costs at the grocery store are up, and prices are high everywhere else, too - from gas, to rent, to utility bills and more. People who might have already been on the brink are now truly feeling the crunch. Stepping in to fill those gaps, and helping neighbors in need, has never been a more urgent calling.
How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season
ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
Artist of TakeOff's mural in Atlanta reacts to 2nd arrest made in connection to his murder
ATLANTA — One month after the shooting death of popular rapper TakeOff, Houston Police announced the arrest of a second suspect and the community is reacting, among them the artist who painted a mural of TakeOff in Old Forth Ward. “I don’t think it would ever heal the wound,...
