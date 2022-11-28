ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 2-4

ATLANTA — There's nothing like the holiday season and there's so many things to do in Atlanta. This weekend buy gifts at markets from local and international vendors, catch a show at the theater or hang out under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium as they decorate for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive poll | Half of Georgia voters back runoff

ATLANTA — No matter who wins Tuesday’s US Senate runoff, look for some Georgia lawmakers to attempt to eliminate the runoff. But an 11Alive news poll shows voters like it – sort of. The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA and surveyed 1,800 Georgia adults between Nov. 26-30,...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Several people spot man with gun at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several shoppers at Perimeter Mall were scared after they reported seeing a man with a gun at one of the department stores on Saturday morning. The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 dead after fire rips through home in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single family home along the road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office

ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season

ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

