Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager
WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County votes against spending on proposed employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday against funding a proposal for a health center for employees, at least until council has more of a chance to review the proposal. The vote does not mean there will not be a center, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. "All...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Main Line Media News
Berks, Montgomery authorities announce breakup of multimillion-dollar drug ring
A multimillion-dollar drug ring that was headed by a federal prison inmate and shipped huge quantities of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail from Mexico to Berks and Montgomery counties by way of Puerto Rico has been dismantled, local authorities announced Thursday. Seventeen of the 27 defendants charged as a...
See Which Supermarkets are the Most Popular for Chester County Shoppers
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Chester County are most likely to load their carts at these supermarkets, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant is the top choice in Chester County, as well...
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus Borough website 'hacked repeatedly'
EMMAUS, Pa. - Hackers have knocked out the Emmaus Borough website. A post on social media from the borough says its official website was "hacked repeatedly" and it "may be down for quite some time." In the meantime, the borough will post announcements through its social media pages. Officials have...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
New Wawa in Bethlehem Township passes final public review, set for 2023 construction
A new Wawa convenience store with 16-pump gas station is back on track for Nazareth Pike at Oakland Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem-based developer and property owner Collaboration 3A LLC appeared Wednesday night before the township’s zoning hearing board to tweak a variance approved in January. At issue was...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in York
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County funding to IronPigs, hydroelectric plant in jeopardy
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Tuesday to cut grants for a hydroelectric plant and for renovations to the IronPigs baseball team's stadium. Those are preliminary votes. Council will meet again Thursday to vote on County Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 budget and the amendments to the spending plan made Tuesday.
Comments / 2