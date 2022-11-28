Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
goodmorningamerica.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns at 'Wednesday' red carpet premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones was sizzling hot as she attended the world premiere of "Wednesday" on... Wednesday. The actress gleamed on the red carpet wearing a mermaid-style Maticevski dress that featured high-structured shoulders and a deep-V plunging neckline. She smiled and posed gracefully for the cameras alongside several other cast members from...
‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death
Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year. Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview. Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died. Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her. “‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions....
NME
Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumoured to be frontrunner for James Bond role
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly a frontrunner to become the next James Bond following a secret audition. The actor, who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a screen test at Pinewood Studios. Speaking to The Sun,...
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy
John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
It Took Home Alone Fans A Long Time To Realize Angels With Filthy Souls Is A Fake Movie
The holiday classic "Home Alone" is one of the most beloved films of the '90s. Starring Macaulay Culkin as the mischievous lead, Kevin McCallister, the film follows the 8-year-old's unexpected staycation after his busy family hops on a plane for a Christmas trip to Paris without realizing he isn't with them.
