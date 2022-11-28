Read full article on original website
Alaska Airlines Launches Electronic Bag Tag Program, First in the U.S.
Alaska Airlines hopes to offer all its passengers the opportunity to skip the line at the baggage check counter. The airline is now the first in the United States to launch an electronic bag tag program. Alaska will be utilizing software and hardware from a Dutch company called BAGTAG. Several major international airlines, such as Lufthansa, KLM and China Southern, currently use BAGTAG’s electronic bag tag technology. But will it become widely adopted here in the U.S.?
Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving
Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his people.
Toyota to Buyers: Please Start Leasing Our Cars Again
Most automakers would love to be in a position to complain about too many people buying their cars. But not Toyota. The automaker has a weird problem on its hands that’s also industry wide. As Automotive News reported, the brand is trying to figure out ways to get buyers back to leasing as leasing rates have dropped.
Elon Musk's Boring Company Leaves Local Governments Around the U.S. High and Dry
Elon Musk and his companies are famously not the best at keeping promises. But one of his properties blows all others out of the water: The Boring Company. A new piece in The Wall Street Journal has highlighted the trials and tribulations of working with Musk’s tunnel digging organization.
Connecticut State Officials Are Coming for Ford's EV Dealer Plans
Ford and its dealers have reached a tipping point. The company has requirements to sell EVs — namely, over a one million dollar investment — that many dealers across the country have been pushing back on. It’s gotten to the point now that the situation has the attention of state officials in Connecticut. News site CT News Junkie reports that Connecticut state officials object to Ford’s requirements, saying the company is too aggressive with its implementation.
Multiple GM Accounts Have Gone Silent on Twitter in Wake of Musk Ownership
It has now been over a month since Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter. The move caused a number of automakers to pause advertising on the social media platform, but one has taken it a step further. General Motors brands and its CEO seem to have stopped tweeting altogether.
McLaren's Heritage Collection Is Being Partially Sold to Fund Development of the Artura: Report
The McLaren Artura is costing McLaren more than it possibly bargained for. The British supercar company has now been forced to sell off a portion of its heritage collection to raise funds for the plug-in hybrid Artura, which needs “certain technical upgrades,” according to Bloomberg. The McLaren heritage...
Chinese-Built Teslas Finally Get U.S. Recall Updates
Tesla is bringing its China-built cars up to par with their American counterparts, BMW has a new battery that could change the EV game, and Volkswagen may set up a battery shop in North America. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 1, 2022. 1st Gear:...
At $7,000, Will This Mileage-Heavy 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Cruise to a Quick Sale?
People love Toyota’s Land Cruiser and most, like today’s Nice Price or No Dice FJ80, show lots of miles as a result. This one may have done more than most, but as a result, will its price also add up?. In yesterday’s 2010 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro ad,...
Luxury Car Resale Values Dropping Almost As Hard As Crypto Values
The bankruptcy filing of crypto firm FTX has sent shockwaves through the markets. The digital currency’s value is falling hard, personal net worths are also taking a dive. It’s even more apparent when it comes to luxury cars on the market. Crypto investors are selling their luxury cars like hotcakes and it could be affecting the resale value of the market, reports the New York Post.
Tesla Is Losing Marketshare Over Price
Tesla is losing chunks of its EV marketshare because it doesn’t have any cheaper offerings, Stellantis wants to make its own EV rollout a bit easier for dealerships to handle, and California seems to have helped get the first Tesla Semi delivery over the finish line. All those stories and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Toyota Hints the Land Cruiser May Return to the U.S.
Land Cruiser fans rejoice! Well, not yet. But you can still kind of rejoice. The iconic off-roader could be coming back to the U.S. At least according to one Toyota exec Motor Trend spoke with recently. Motor Trend spoke with Toyota’s VP of North American sales Jack Hollis. They flat-out...
At $5,000, Will This 1986 Merkur XR4Ti Capture a Win?
Cars like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Merkur XR4Ti were once referred to as “captive imports.” Let’s see if this rare former Ford can capture your hearts at its asking price. Now, while I agree with the general consensus in the comments on yesterday’s 1957...
Toyota Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
Toyota sees blue skies ahead, Carvana’s third-party sales are looking dicey, and GM wants in on that sweet sweet subscription revenue. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 2, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Forecasts Higher Sales For 2023. Car sales have slowly begun recovering from...
Teslas Can Now Reportedly Detect Cheat Devices That Allow Hands-Free Driving
Despite the deceptive terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving,” Teslas aren’t actually self-driving cars. Drivers are expected to keep at least one hand on the wheel and be ready to take over at any time. But since some people are reckless and trust Autopilot more than they should, some companies have created cheat devices such as Autopilot Buddy that trick the system into thinking there’s a hand on the wheel when there really isn’t. Now, it looks like Tesla’s finally taking these dangerous accessories seriously.
The Gift of Gasoline: Price Per Gallon Could Hit $3 in Time For Holiday Season
It’s going to be an early and bountiful Christmas for drivers in the U.S. as gas prices around the country continue to fall to levels they were at in February of this year, according to The Washington Post. For who weren’t keeping track of prices, that’s right before Russia invaded Ukraine and started a whole chain of events that lead to gas peaking at $5.02 per gallon over the summer. Now, AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.47 per gallon, and The Post says some projections show that prices could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.
A Former Yugo Seller Explains That the Cars Weren't Always Hated
The Yugo gets a bad rep. It’s frequently given the title of Worst Car in History, and many will tell you that its reputation is entirely earned. Its popular image is that of a cheap, rattly hunk of junk that wasn’t built to last. That wasn’t the view that Yugo’s U.S. customers held — they saw a cheap, practical vehicle that could serve their daily needs. It was only after a few years on the American market that the Yugo began to draw vitriol, trampled under financial and supply-chain issues.
What’s the Worst Car Your Parents Drove?
I’m sure that the first car most of us remember riding in was probably owned by our parents. In fact, the first car most of us sat behind the wheel of to get our first taste of driving was also, probably, owned by mom or dad. So the choice of car for your parents was a pretty important one. But did yours ever own a stinker?
