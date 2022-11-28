It’s going to be an early and bountiful Christmas for drivers in the U.S. as gas prices around the country continue to fall to levels they were at in February of this year, according to The Washington Post. For who weren’t keeping track of prices, that’s right before Russia invaded Ukraine and started a whole chain of events that lead to gas peaking at $5.02 per gallon over the summer. Now, AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.47 per gallon, and The Post says some projections show that prices could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO